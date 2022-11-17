In space-deprived city, Shinde has 3 official homes

Mumbai: In a city where finding suitable accommodation causes much sweat, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde finds himself in a sea of abundance.

Apart from his official residence, Varsha, on Malabar Hill, the CM also occupies two other premier bungalows opposite Kamala Nehru Park – Nandanvan and Agradoot, each measuring 3195 square feet -- allocated to him when he was a minister in previous governments.

This is a first in the state’s political history.

Following close behind is Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who holds two stately homes – Sagar and Meghdoot -- off Napean Sea Road.

This has put officials of the state’s public works department (PWD) in a dilemma: where will the department find homes for new ministers when they are sworn-in, in the next expansion of state cabinet?

On Wednesday, the department issued two tenders – of ₹1.02 crore and ₹ 21.87 lakh -- to carry out repairs in Nandanvan and Agradoot respectively.

Shinde moved into the 10,970 square feet Varsha after assuming the CM’s office in June, but continues to keep Nandanvan, which was given to him in 2014 when he was minister of public works (in charge of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) under the Fadnavis-led government. He used to hold official meetings here and return to his personal residence in Thane later.

When the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government came to power (2019-2021), Shinde headed the urban development department. Agradoot was given to him at the time, when he was considered the most powerful Sena minister after then chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray. However, he continued to hold on to Nandanvan.

He used Agradoot for official meetings. Party workers occupy the two bungalows, while there is a mini fire station in one of them, partially occupied by the police bodyguards provided to him. In addition, the two Sena factions -- Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (BS) -- also use two bungalows opposite the Mantralaya as temporary party offices.

As a spokesperson for CMO said, “He conducts all official meetings at Varsha, where he also spends his nights. The other two bungalows are meant for meetings with political workers.”

The CM travels to Thane sometimes to work out plans for his party -- Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis was allocated Sagar, on Narayan Dabholkar Marg, off Napean Sea Road, as opposition leader in the previous government. However,after assuming his current portfolio, he also took over the adjoining Meghdoot.

Significantly, a government resolution (GR) issued in January this year, mandates a government officer be allotted one residence. However, this is not applicable to ministers.

Fadnavis has already indicated that the next lot of ministers will be sworn before the winter session of the state legislature, which starts in Nagpur on December 19. “Since both have taken over five bungalows, we will fall short of accommodation once new ministers are sworn in. Some of them will also have to stay in flats,” said an officer from PWD. “The present dispensation has made an exception to the GR when it comes to elected political representatives.”

State government has 42 bungalows in Nariman Point, Pedder Road and Malabar Hill.

Fadnavis’s office refused to comment on the matter.