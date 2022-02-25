Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Income Tax department raids BMC functionary’s premises
mumbai news

Income Tax department raids BMC functionary’s premises

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using central agencies against it
Income Tax department officers said Jadhav’s Mazgaon residence was being searched. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:39 PM IST
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

MUMBAI: The Income Tax department on Friday began searches at the premises of Yeshwant Jadhav, chairman of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee, over suspected tax evasion. Jadhav’s wife, Yamini, is the ruling Shiv Sena assembly member from Byculla in Mumbai.

Income Tax department officers said Jadhav’s Mazgaon residence was being searched and sleuths were scrutinising documents including bank accounts of his family. Premises of a few BMC contractors were also being searched.

Yashwant Jadhav has been the head of the BMC’s standing committee, which is considered the most important civic panel in BMC, since 2019. The panel approves proposals involving an expenditure of over 50 lakh. BMC is one of the richest civic bodies in the country with an annual budget of over 45,000 crore.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has accused Jadhav of involvement in money laundering to park money obtained from alleged scams.

The raids come months before the BMC election. The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has accused the BJP of using central agencies against it.

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra ministers on Thursday held a protest against the arrest of their colleague Nawab Malik with a day-long sit-in near the state’s secretariat. Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Malik in connection with a money laundering case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP