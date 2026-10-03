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'India has new hero': Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai puts up billboard hailing Smit Machchhar

In the videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask, and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026, 14:37:34 IST
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The Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai on Friday put up a billboard in the city hailing flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, who foiled his co-pilot's attempt to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flight.

Smit Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's attempt to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flight. (@yanivrev/X)
Smit Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's attempt to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flight. (@yanivrev/X)

Also Read | Omani pilot used ‘crash axe’ in cockpit to attack Captain Smit Machchhar, attempted ‘terrorist attack’: UAE

"India has a new hero, and Israel will never forget his name: Captain Smit Machchhar! Thank you, Captain Smit! Recover quickly. Israel is waiting to welcome you," Yaniv Revach, Israel Consul General in Mumbai, said in a post on X.

He also posted an image of the billboard with a message: "Thank you Captain Smit for saving lives. We wish you a speedy recovery."

Also Read | 'Well done bro': Salman Khan lauds Smit Machchhar, says ‘will be a pleasure to fly with you’

Also Read | PM Modi says Smit Machchhar averted ‘9/11-style tragedy’, lauds his courage

In the videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

 
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Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
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