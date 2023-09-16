India should organise world’s largest conference and symposium of the spice industry in 2024, says Piyush Goyal

NAVI MUMBAI: Speaking on the second day of the 14th World Spice Congress, held in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Piyush Goyal, union minister of Commerce and Industry, delivered a keynote address, saying that India should organise the world’s largest exposition, conference, and symposium of the spice industry in Delhi in 2024 and invite exhibitors from competitor countries to see our capabilities in the spice industry and focus on value-added segment. HT Image

The meeting brings together diverse participants, including policymakers, regulatory bodies, spice trade organisations, government representatives, and technical specialists from different nations to discuss the issues and opportunities within the worldwide spice trade. The event saw over 1,000 delegates from India and across the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, “Considering India’s current $4 billion export, the spices industry should target $10 billion by 2030. Spice unites India and the world. It reflects the rich cultural heritage of India. We should work to bring back the old charm of Indian spices. The theme for WSC 2023 is “VISION 2030: SPICES”, which encapsulates key pillars of Sustainability, Productivity, Innovation, Collaboration, Excellence, and Safety and should include exclusivity and inclusivity.”

Emphasising India’s substantial growth in the spice industry, he stated, “It is time to celebrate the flavours of India and the versatility of Indian spices. We should capture world markets. We aim to become the most preferred source of spices for the rest of the world. The India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor inaugurated at the G20 is an opportunity to bring back the glory of the old spice route and capture the world spice market.”

The experience zone of the event was an innovative take on the exhibitions for the delegates and participants to get a holistic feel of spices related to gustatory, olfactory, and visual senses. The zone, located at a prime location at the World Spice Congress, gave a hands-on experience to visitors in the universe of spices.