India will leave no stone unturned in preparation for hosting 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India will leave “no stone unturned” in its efforts to organise the 2036 Olympics as the government expressed a strong desire to host the biggest sporting event in the world.

Mumbai, Oct 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by IOC President Thomas Bach on his arrival for the Opening Ceremony of the 141st IOC Session, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (IOC media X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi spoke after declaring the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) open at the Jio World Centre at BKC, where India will present its roadmap for hosting the quadrennial extravaganza.

The IOC session is being held in the country after a gap of 40 years. The last time India hosted the session was in 1983 in New Delhi.

Modi said, “India is eager to host the Olympics in the country and will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organisation of the Olympics in 2036. This is the dream of the 140 crore Indians.’’

The PM emphasised that the nation wishes to fulfil this dream with the support of all stakeholders. “India is also eager to host the Youth Olympics taking place in the year 2029”, Modi remarked and expressed confidence that the IOC will continue lending its support to India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister emphasised that India is primed to host global events owing to its fast-expanding economy and well-developed infrastructure. He gave the example of the G20 Summit where events were organised in more than 60 cities of the country and said that it is proof of India’s organising capacity in every sector.

Modi said that sports is not just about winning medals but is a medium to win hearts. Sports belongs to all for all. It not only prepares champions but also promotes peace, progress and wellness. Therefore, sports is another medium of uniting the world, he pointed out.

The PM said that there are no losers in sports, only winners and learners. The language and spirit of sports are universal. Sports is not mere competition. Sports give humanity an opportunity to expand, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That is why records are celebrated globally. Sports also strengthens the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - One Earth, One Family, One Future”, he added. Modi also listed recent measures for the development of sports in India. He mentioned Khelo India Games, Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India Winter Games, Member of Parliament sports competitions and the upcoming Khelo India Para Games. “We are focussing on inclusivity and diversity in sports in India”, Modi said,

The Prime Minister credited the efforts of the government for India’s shining performance in the world of sports. He recalled the magnificent performances of many athletes in the last edition of the Olympics and also highlighted India’s best-ever performance in the recently concluded Asian Games and the new records made by young athletes of India in the World University Games. He underlined that the positive changes are a sign of the rapidly transforming landscape of sports in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi emphasised that India has successfully proved its capability to organise global sports tournaments. He mentioned the recently hosted global tournaments such as the Chess Olympiad which witnessed the participation of 186 countries, the Football Under-17 Women’s World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, the Women’s World Boxing Championship, the Shooting World Cup and the ongoing Cricket World Cup. He also underlined that the nation organises the largest cricket league in the world every year. Modi informed that the IOC Executive Board has recommended including Cricket in the Olympics and expressed confidence that the recommendations will be accepted.

The PM said that sports has been a vital part of India’s culture and lifestyle. When you go to the countryside, Modi said, one can find that any festival remains incomplete without sports. “Indians are not just sports lovers, but we also live it”, Modi said. He highlighted that the sporting culture is reflected in the thousands-year-old history of India. Be it the Indus Valley Civilisation, the Vedic Period or the era after it, India’s sporting legacy has been very prosperous, he said. He informed that scriptures written thousands of years ago mentioned being proficient in 64 genres including sports such as horse riding, swimming, archery wrestling etc. and emphasis was laid on excelling in them. He stated that a ‘Dhanur Veda Samhita’ i.e. a Code for Archery was published to learn the sport of archery which mentions 7 mandatory skills as a prerequisite to learn archery namely Dhanushvan, Chakra, Bhala, Fencing, Dagger, Mace and Wrestling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and member of the International Olympic Committee, Nita Ambani were present on the occasion among others.

The 141st IOC Session, being held in India embodies the nation’s dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence. It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among the various sports-related stakeholders.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members. Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC’s 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983. Mumbai is hosting the IOC meeting for the first time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi also informed the audience about India’s victory in the Cricket World Cup fixture at the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad to the roar of cheers. “I congratulate Team Bharat and every Indian on this historic victory”, he said. Modi said that the IOC board has given permission to include cricket in the Olympics. We expect positive news in this, said Modi.

Earlier in the evening, Modi was in Mumbai and was welcomed at the Mumbai airport by Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON