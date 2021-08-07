India working towards progress in flying training: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The government has come up with a policy of Flying Training Organisation (FTO) under which eight new FTOs are likely to be established at five government airports, in a bid to promote flying training in the country. During parliament session, the Centre stated that Belgavi, Jalgaon, Kalaburgi, Khajuraho and Lilabari in Assam are likely to have FTOs, for which agreements have been signed between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and winning bidders.

Replying to queries, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on August 5, said land revenue has been abolished and land rentals have been significantly rationalized in the FTO policy.

The Centre also revealed that aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is planning to increase the frequency of examinations of flying cadets to reduce time for obtaining commercial pilot licence (CPL).

“DGCA has modified its regulations to empower flying instructors with the right to authorise flight operations at FTOs. This may help increase flying hours and aircraft utilisation at each FTO and lead to faster completion of the CPL requirements,” Scindia said. “The number of commercial pilots who have completed their flying training in India during the last three years was 415 in 2018, 430 in 2019 and 335 in 2020,” he added.

The minister also informed the House that India’s largest flying academy — Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) at Amethi — has been permitted to carry out pilot training in Gondia in Maharashtra and Kalaburagi in Karnataka to enhance flying hours and aircraft utilisation, which get severely affected during winter due to visibility issues.

“IGRUA has been directed to operate on weekends and holidays to enhance its flying hours. Other FTOs are also being encouraged to do so,” Scindia said.

Speaking about the impact of Covid-19 on the sector, the Centre said the pandemic has caused job losses in the aviation sector across the globe including India, but according to the airlines in the country, none of their pilots have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.