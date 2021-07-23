Indian Navy dispatches rescue teams to flood-affected areas in Konkan

Following a request received from Maharashtra government, the Western Naval Command has mobilised seven flood rescue teams and one Seaking 42C helicopter to assist the state administration in flood-affected areas in Konkan.

The teams are currently in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, as Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district are the most affected areas--- floodwater from Vasisthi river and the discharge of water from Koyana dam has submerged several areas.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the flood situation in both the districts affected by heavy rain. After the review meeting, the chief minister’s office informed the Indian Navy to join the rescue and relief efforts in these two districts.

“Despite adverse weather conditions and widespread inundation in affected areas, seven naval rescue teams departed by road from Mumbai for deployment in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts on Thursday evening. Marooned personnel are also being airlifted from Raigad. One Seaking 42C Helo from INS Shikra, Mumbai, departed for rescue at Poladpur in Raigad early Friday morning,” said chief public relations officer (CPRO) Commander Mehul Karnik of the Western Naval Command.

The naval flood rescue teams are fully self-sustained and equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and life buoys. These rescue teams also include specialist naval divers and diving equipment. Additional flood rescue teams are being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate deployment, should the need arise, Commander Karnik added.

The state government has deployed 17 NDRF companies in various districts, including Ratnagiri, Sindudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara for flood rescue and relief.