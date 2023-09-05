Rashmi Shukla tipped to head state police

Indian Police Service officer Rashmi Shukla may be in line to be the next state police chief, with incumbent director general Rajnish Seth -- due to retire on December 31 -- set to become chairperson of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, people aware of the matter indicated. An officer of the 1988 batch, Shukla is due to retire in June 2024.

Pune, India - June 23, 2017:Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner of Police, Pune City posses for photo at her office in Pune, India, on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

Her stint as state intelligence commissioner was controversial as allegations surfaced that the department allegedly tapped phones of top political leaders at the time.

Once Seth takes over his new job, the government may appoint Shukla to head the state police, bringing her in from Sashastra Seema Bal, where she is the director general, officials at Mantralaya said on condition of anonymity.

Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar is also strong contender for the police chief post, officials said.

The incumbent MPSC chairperson Kishorraje Nimbalkar is due to retire on September 19. So far, the post has been occupied by retired chief secretaries or additional chief secretaries.

Chief secretary Manoj Saunik chaired a meeting last week, when three names were shortlisted and sent to chief minister Eknath Shinde. On top of the list was Seth’s, officials said, adding that one of the other names was of retired additional chief secretary JP Gupta. Seth can work as MPSC chairperson till he turns 62, officials of the state secretariat said.

For the top job in the state police, the home department is expected to send a list of probable candidates to the Union Public Service Commission, which in turn shortlists three. The state government will then pick one of them as the next director general of police.

The list, which is yet to be sent, is likely to have names of Shukla, Phansalkar, police housing corporation chief Sandeep Bishnoi, railway police director general Pradnya Sarvade, Thane police commissioner Jaijeet Singh, Anti Terrorism Squad chief Sadadand Date, National Investigation Agency’s additional director Atulchandra Kulkarni and state security corporation DG Bipin Kumar Singh.

There will also be the names of officers who can be promoted as DG by December and some ADG rank officers who have completed 30 years of service.

