NAVI MUMBAI: Maharashtra-based Universal AI University, which will kick-start its first academic year on August 1, is set to become India’s first university to impart degree and postgraduate specialised courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI). India’s first AI varsity to start on Aug 1 in Karjat

Maharashtra government’s Higher and Technical Education Department had approved this first–of–its–kind AI university and issued the commencement letter on January 25. The university has set up a green campus in Karjat near Mumbai.

Universal AI University has special undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in AI and future technologies. It also has designed other new-age courses such as liberal arts and humanities, global affairs and diplomacy, law, environment and sustainability and sports Sciences. Professor Tarundeep Singh Anand, chancellor and founder of Universal AI University said, “With the world moving towards more automation and digital transformation, AI education and research is important for a country to stay competitive in the global economy.

“Thus, India’s first dedicated AI university will be a key driver of the country’s growth and development in the 21st century by teaching universal skill sets. Additionally, the university would serve as a research hub for the development of new AI technologies, which would bring economic and technological benefits to India.”

He added, “Under India’s new National Education Policy, the government is striving to introduce skill-oriented courses so that the country’s young population can gain vocational or higher education degrees by 2035 – an increase of 500 million students.”

Anand said, “Currently, the opportunity in AI, globally and in India, is vast. The government’s policies are conducive. By fostering collaborations with the world’s best academic institutions, we are well-poised to offer a broad-ranging curriculum in AI paving way for global career opportunities.”