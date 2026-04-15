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India’s first e-TDR system goes live in Mumbai

Developed by the Maharashtra government’s urban development department in partnership with the BMC, the e-TDR system, which was inaugurated last April by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will become operational from Wednesday

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Linah Baliga
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MUMBAI: The city is poised to take a major stride in urban governance with the rollout of India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions. Developed by the Maharashtra government’s urban development department in partnership with the BMC, the e-TDR system, which was inaugurated last April by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will become operational from Wednesday.

India’s first e-TDR system goes live in Mumbai

The platform, accessible at [https://etdr.mcgm.gov.in](https://etdr.mcgm.gov.in) is expected to bring in greater transparency, security and efficiency while also simplifying transactions related to reserved land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI). Additional chief secretary Aseem Gupta played a key role in guiding the system’s development.

The concept of TDR comes into play when private land is acquired for public purposes such as roads, gardens or infrastructure projects. Instead of direct monetary compensation, landowners are granted TDR or additional development rights, which can either be used by the owner for construction or sold to other developers in a parallel market.

Describing the initiative as a milestone in the urban development process, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide said, “The platform will make TDR transactions more transparent, faster and user-friendly. The BMC has acted as the nodal agency to ensure its effective implementation across the city.”

Until now, TDR transactions were often slowed down by procedural delays, lack of transparency and the challenge of finding suitable buyers or sellers. The e-TDR system is expected to address these long-standing issues. “The interface will open up opportunities for smaller developers and individual participants to enter the market,” said the BMC official.

Advocate Y P Singh said the digital platform was “a step in the right direction”. “Manual TDR accounting had many loopholes,” he said. “If you have an electronic system, the registration will not be done twice on the same property. Safeguards will get enhanced. For any electronic system, the handling is done by the IT department and not by those who issue permissions. The IT department will not manipulate it.”

 
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