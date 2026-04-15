MUMBAI: The city is poised to take a major stride in urban governance with the rollout of India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions. Developed by the Maharashtra government’s urban development department in partnership with the BMC, the e-TDR system, which was inaugurated last April by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will become operational from Wednesday.

India’s first e-TDR system goes live in Mumbai

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The platform, accessible at [https://etdr.mcgm.gov.in](https://etdr.mcgm.gov.in) is expected to bring in greater transparency, security and efficiency while also simplifying transactions related to reserved land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI). Additional chief secretary Aseem Gupta played a key role in guiding the system’s development.

The concept of TDR comes into play when private land is acquired for public purposes such as roads, gardens or infrastructure projects. Instead of direct monetary compensation, landowners are granted TDR or additional development rights, which can either be used by the owner for construction or sold to other developers in a parallel market.

Describing the initiative as a milestone in the urban development process, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide said, “The platform will make TDR transactions more transparent, faster and user-friendly. The BMC has acted as the nodal agency to ensure its effective implementation across the city.”

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{{^usCountry}} With the new system, registered users will be able to log in, list available TDR for sale and participate in bidding processes. Buyers can place bids on listed TDR, and while the platform introduces structured bidding, it still allows room for negotiations between parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the new system, registered users will be able to log in, list available TDR for sale and participate in bidding processes. Buyers can place bids on listed TDR, and while the platform introduces structured bidding, it still allows room for negotiations between parties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Once a deal is finalised, the transaction is completed through digital payment, after which the TDR is credited to the buyer’s account and the seller receives the agreed amount. Each completed transaction will generate a digital contract note, serving as an official and legally valid record. The system captures all details of the deal and integrates KYC-based registration, secure banking connectivity and AI-driven analytics for monitoring and managing transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once a deal is finalised, the transaction is completed through digital payment, after which the TDR is credited to the buyer’s account and the seller receives the agreed amount. Each completed transaction will generate a digital contract note, serving as an official and legally valid record. The system captures all details of the deal and integrates KYC-based registration, secure banking connectivity and AI-driven analytics for monitoring and managing transactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An official from the BMC’s building proposal department said the platform’s biggest strength lay in its ability to digitally record every stage of a transaction, making verification easier and significantly reducing irregularities and ambiguity. Built-in security features ensure that transaction data cannot be tampered with. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official from the BMC’s building proposal department said the platform’s biggest strength lay in its ability to digitally record every stage of a transaction, making verification easier and significantly reducing irregularities and ambiguity. Built-in security features ensure that transaction data cannot be tampered with. {{/usCountry}}

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Until now, TDR transactions were often slowed down by procedural delays, lack of transparency and the challenge of finding suitable buyers or sellers. The e-TDR system is expected to address these long-standing issues. “The interface will open up opportunities for smaller developers and individual participants to enter the market,” said the BMC official.

Advocate Y P Singh said the digital platform was “a step in the right direction”. “Manual TDR accounting had many loopholes,” he said. “If you have an electronic system, the registration will not be done twice on the same property. Safeguards will get enhanced. For any electronic system, the handling is done by the IT department and not by those who issue permissions. The IT department will not manipulate it.”

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