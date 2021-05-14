Indrani Mukerjea seeks interim bail

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, recently sought interim bail on health grounds following her Covid-19 after she recovery.

The prosecution has submitted a reply opposing the plea.

Indrani, who is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing her daughter in April 2012, had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week of April. She later wrote to the court from jail seeking interim bail on health grounds.

Meanwhile, her regular bail plea is also pending before the Bombay high court.

This is her second request for interim bail. Last June, Indrani had sought interim bail due to the spread of Covid-19 in prison. A month later, her plea was rejected by the special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court.

While refusing to grant her interim bail for 45 days, the CBI court had noted that Indrani is a foreign national, and thus belongs to the category of prisoners which is exempted from getting interim bail. The court also observed that only on the grounds of the spread of Covid-19 in jails, Indrani should not be granted bail. The court had also noted that medical officers are available in the jail and prisoners are well taken care of.

