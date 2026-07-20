Thane: A 21-year-old woman who alleged that her six-month-old baby had been kidnapped while she slept on a foot overbridge outside Kalyan railway station was found to have filed a false complaint. Police said the infant had been left at the woman’s maternal home in Varanasi before she travelled to Kalyan.

Infant kidnap claim false, baby found at Varanasi home

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, Roshni Suraj Shahu told police she had arrived in Kalyan from Vapi after a dispute with her husband. She claimed that she fell asleep on the foot overbridge outside the railway station around 3pm and woke up to find her six-month-old baby missing from her lap. She also alleged that her mobile phone had been stolen.

The complaint triggered a large-scale search by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Atul Zende ordered a high-level investigation.

“During the investigation, we found that Roshni had arrived at Kalyan railway station by the Mahanagari Express on July 14 and was not carrying the infant at that time,” Senior Police Inspector Baliram Pardeshi of Mahatma Phule police station said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said sustained questioning and analysis of her call records revealed that she had left the baby at her parents’ home in Varanasi before travelling to Kalyan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said sustained questioning and analysis of her call records revealed that she had left the baby at her parents’ home in Varanasi before travelling to Kalyan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to investigators, the woman allegedly admitted to fabricating the kidnapping story because she no longer wished to live with her husband, a labourer in Vapi whom she married in April 2025. She also told police she wanted to remarry.

She allegedly left Vapi and had been living with her parents in Varanasi since May. Police said this is Shahu’s second marriage. She has a five-year-old son from her first marriage, who also lives with her parents in Varanasi.

Pardeshi said police are still verifying the exact motive behind the false complaint. A police team, accompanied by Shahu, has been sent to Varanasi to bring the infant back.