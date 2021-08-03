Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Infant thrown from 5th floor in Virar, woman detained
mumbai news

Infant thrown from 5th floor in Virar, woman detained

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:15 PM IST
An hour old baby girl was allegedly thrown from the fifth-floor terrace of Tulip Star society, Yeshwant Nagar, Virar (West), on Tuesday morning. A woman said to be the infant’s mother has been detained by the Virar police.

Locals wrapped the baby in a blanket and rushed her to a nearby hospital where it was declared dead before admission.

“The incident occurred at around 11am. The infant was found on the ground with several head and shoulder injuries. She was probably thrown from the terrace of the building,” said inspector Praful Wagh.

“We have detained a woman, believed to be her mother for questioning and we have registered a case of murder. No one has been arrested yet. We are awaiting the post-mortem report,” Wagh said.

