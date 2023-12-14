Info on stamp duty, registration fee payment now on MHADA website

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Wednesday published information regarding payment of stamp duty and registration fees for lottery winners under the ‘quick links’ section on its website. The document titled ‘Mumbai Board Lottery 2023: Registration Fees & Stamp Duty’ contains key details like MHADA’s PAN number and TAN number along with stamp duty and registration amount which are required while filling the eSBTR (e-Secured Bank and Treasury Receipt) form on a bank’s website. These details will also be shared with every lottery winner through notifications and email and displayed prominently at the housing authority’s Bandra east office, said officials.

Mumbai, India - Dec. 11, 2023: People standing in an queue outside MAHADA office, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 11, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The developments came following HT’s report on December 12, which said that although MHADA had started giving possession for its 2023 Mumbai board lottery winners, home buyers were having to visit its office repeatedly as information on payment of stamp duty and registration fees was not available either in the ‘Post-Lottery’ section of its website or in draft allotment letters issued by the authority. The

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Officials said information on stamp duty and registration fees was earlier scattered under the ‘quick links’ and ‘news’ tabs, which has now been compiled and published in a single document. “It includes details such as income group, carpet area, sale price, and the corresponding stamp duty of the tenement,” said Milind Borikar, chief officer of MHADA’s Mumbai board. He stated MHADA’s online system is efficient, and it allows applicants to schedule appointments for allotment and possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Applicants’ original documents are verified at the MHADA office, but allotment and possession details are published online. Applicants can also choose between online and offline agreement processes, minimising the need for multiple visits,” said Borikar.

Another senior MHADA official said that although it was the duty of stamp duty registrars to share details regarding payment, MHADA officials sat with state department officials and published the updated document for the convenience of users.