Informed at last minute, 3 Mumbai hospitals scrambled to get ready for vaccination

After being informed on Sunday that they have been shortlisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the third phase of vaccination, HJ Doshi Hindu Sabha Hospital, KJ Somaiya Medical College and SRCC Children’s Hospital scrambled to prepare for beneficiaries on Monday.

“We have been keen to take part in the vaccination process but on Monday, when the drive started, we weren’t prepared logistically,” said a senior doctor from SRCC Children’s Hospital.

Each hospital has been given an initial target of 100 beneficiaries. KJ Somaiya Hospital vaccinated 111 people on Monday, while HJ Doshi Hindu Sabha Hospital vaccinated 105 people. SRCC Children’s Hospital saw a 56% turnout.

“We got the vials of vaccine on Monday morning. After that, Co-WIN collapsed. It was chaotic. But as soon as the app got activated, we immediately started vaccinating the public,” said an officer from HJ Doshi Hindu Sabha Hospital.