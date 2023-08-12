“If innocent people like my father and two other passengers could be targeted only based on their appearance, we no longer feel safe in India,” said Hussain Bhanpurwala whose father was shot dead by Railway Protection Force constable Chetansinh Chaudhary on board Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31.

We no longer feel safe in India, says Jaipur Express firing victim’s son

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abdul Kadir was the first passenger casualty at the hands of Chaudhary after he killed his superior, assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena, in coach B-5.

Hussain, 36, said on the day of the incident his mother and younger brother were with him in Sharjah for Muharram, but his father had decided to go to their hometown in Rajasthan as he was not comfortable with the heat in the United Arab Emirates.

“We had relatives in the same train, but they were in other coaches. When my father was shot, he was at the door with his luggage preparing to alight at Borivali,” he said.

Also Read: Jaipur Express shootout: RPF constable refuses narco, brain mapping tests

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instead of getting help from the police or government authorities in understanding what happened, Hussain said, the questions posed to him by the Government Railway Police (GRP) came as a shocker. “In the first call from GRP, I was asked questions like why my father was at the door. Did he have any problems with anyone or if he had any enemies?”

Hussain and his family flew to India the next day of the incident and performed Bhanpurwala’s last rites at their house in Nalasopara’s Achole.

He alleged that they had been in the dark about the progress of the investigation. “I want justice. I have asked for the names and numbers of other passengers in B5 and to check the CCTV recordings, but the police are not helping,” he said, adding he is trying to meet the deputy commissioner of police (GRP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Earlier, I was planning to settle in India in the next two to three years so that I could stay close to my parents and had decided to run my father’s shop. But now I will take my mother to Sharjah and settle there,” said Hussain, who has hired a lawyer to watch the court proceedings against the accused. Hussain came to Borivali court on Friday but was not allowed inside the courtroom due to security reasons.

He also claimed that he had got calls from MLAs in Hyderabad and Jaipur enquiring if he needed help, but no politician from Mumbai had tried to contact them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON