Jaipur Express firing: Voice samples, photos of killer cop sent to forensic lab

The voice samples and photographs of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, arrested for allegedly killing four people on a long-distance train, have been collected and sent to a forensic laboratory to ascertain the genuineness of videos shot by passengers after the crime.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said that 33-year-old Chetansinh Bachchusinh Chaudhary’s voice samples will be sent to the forensic science laboratory in Delhi.

They said they will also send along some of the seized videos, shot by passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, which went viral hours after Chaudhary killed his immediate superior, assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena and three Muslim passengers on-board the train on July 31.

Police officials said they would pitch the samples against his voice in the videos to ascertain genuineness of the clips based on which the police have added the charge of inciting religious hatred against the accused.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the GRP officials said they took Chaudhary to a car shed in Mumbai Central station to recreate the crime scene inside a train.

They added that on Wednesday they will take Chaudhary to Surat and travel with him on the same train till Mira Road to understand the minute-by-minute sequence of events.

GRP officials said they have seized the mobile phones of Chaudhary’s first victim and Meena, his colleagues on-board the train — head constable Narendra Parmar and constable Amay Acharya, who is the complainant in the case.

Apart from the passengers who witnessed the incident, the police have recorded the statements of the coach attendants, loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and others to find out the exact sequence of events that led to the firing.

According to the GRP, after Chaudhary shot dead Meena in coach B5, he went looking for people who had visible markers of their Muslim identity and killed Kaderbhai Bhanpurwala in the same coach.

Thereafter he crossed coaches B4 and B3 before identifying his third victim, the bearded Bidar native Syed Saifuddin. Singh picked him up at gunpoint, crossed coach B1 without harming anyone and then killed Saifuddin once they reached the pantry car.

Later, he went to compartment S6 where he shot dead his fourth victim, Asghar Ali. He then made the hate speech while standing by the bullet-riddled body. On his instructions, several passengers in S6 have shot Chaudhary’s videos which went viral within hours of the killings.

Back on the tracks

Before recreating the crime scene in Mumbai Central, Chaudhary was taken to the tracks between Mira Road and Dahisar stations where he had alighted the train after the killings when some passenger pulled the emergency chain. He had dropped his ARM rifle on the tracks and was thereafter arrested by the on-duty GRP and RPF personnel.

The police, according to the remand application submitted by the GRP to the metropolitan magistrate court on Monday, wanted to recreate the scene on board the train to understand the exact sequence of events and record minute details of the PRF constable’s movement on the train.

Scanning service record

The GRP officials are also checking service record of the accused to find out whether he had said anything against a particular religion or expressed to any of his colleagues his hatred and wish to commit the crime against people of a particular community.

“We will visit his hometown in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh and the places of his previous postings in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to find out more about him and his character,” said a GRP officer.