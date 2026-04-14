...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Integrated E-TDR trading platform to become operational on Wednesday: Mumbai civic body

Integrated E-TDR trading platform to become operational on Wednesday: Mumbai civic body

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 02:20 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, The country's first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights transactions will be fully operational in Mumbai from April 15, the city civic body said on Tuesday.

Integrated E-TDR trading platform to become operational on Wednesday: Mumbai civic body

The platform is expected to enhance transparency and efficiency in dealings related to reserved plots and Floor Space Index .

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide stated that the e-TDR system, developed under the Maharashtra government's urban development initiative, will enable seamless, secure and faster transactions between buyers and sellers, with mandatory registration for both parties on the portal.

The platform, formally launched earlier by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, will now be implemented from April 15.

Additional Chief Secretary Aseem Gupta provided key guidance in its development, according to a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The online system will simplify TDR transactions by allowing registered users to list available development rights for sale, while buyers can place bids and negotiate before finalising deals.

Bhide said the initiative is expected to address longstanding issues, including delays, lack of transparency and difficulty in identifying buyers or sellers, thereby accelerating urban development and making governance more citizen-centric in Mumbai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Integrated E-TDR trading platform to become operational on Wednesday: Mumbai civic body
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.