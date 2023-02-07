Integrated solid waste management project gets a push

Ambernath

The integrated solid waste management project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region has gained momentum with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) initiating the tender process after a long wait. With this project the issue of solid waste management in Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur areas is expected to be sorted permanently.

The MMRDA has issued a tender for construction of an integrated solid waste project and the construction work of the project is expected to start soon

“The population of Ambernath, Badlapur and Ulhasnagar suburbs in Thane district is increasing day by day. Because of new housing construction and growing industries, the area is witnessing rapid urbanization. Due to increasing urbanization, solid waste management issue is a new and major challenge facing these suburbs,” said a senior MMRDA officer, who did not wish to be named.

MP of Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency Shrikant Shinde had initiated the efforts to solve this issue by following up for the integrated project. The Urban Development Department of the state government has recently approved the project and a fund of Rs. 148.68 crore has been allocated. The project will be executed on a Design- Build- Operate- Transfer (DBOT) basis.

According to the tender, its construction will be completed in nine months and the bidders have to provide maintenance services for the next 15 years. In view of the usefulness of this project, Mumbai IIT has appreciated the project and has given it a certificate.

“ This type of project is being set up for the first time in the state for solid waste management,” said the officer.

This project with a capacity of 600 metric tons will be set up in 13 acres out of 23 acres at Survey No. 188, Valivali, Badlapur. This project will be built using the latest technology and it will be closed construction. “Waste will not be dumped here but the collected waste will be directly dumped into the machines for processing. The nearby residents will not face any issues due to this project,” said Shinde.

Under this project, all types of waste will be classified and 45 percent of this wet waste will be converted into compost and will be sold. Out of the remaining 55 percent of waste, 22 percent is debris. It will be used to backfill the mines in nearby areas. While 13 percent waste like plastic, glass and textile will be processed.

“This integrated solid waste project to be set up in Ambernath, Badlapur and Ulhasnagar suburbs will be a pilot project for Maharashtra. This is the first cluster project of two municipal councils and one municipal corporation to solve the problem of waste. This is an important project for small municipal councils which are not financially powerful. With the help of the state government, this project will definitely be successful. Also, this project will become a guideline to the waste problem,” added Shinde.

“Waste management is one major problems in these citizens which has led to air pollution as well as land pollution. The project should ensure no waste is dumped on road in future and it is process at one place. With this the environment will be safeguarded and at the same residents will not have to face pollution,” said Mandar Choughule, a resident of Ambernath MIDC.

