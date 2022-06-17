Intercity trains between Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik to get up to 20 coaches

MUMBAI: In order to solve the overcrowding of trains connecting Mumbai to cities like Pune and Nashik, the Central Railways (CR) will add up to 20 coaches to its intercity trains, once the ongoing track remodelling work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) gets completed.

It is estimated that once the number of coaches increases up to 20 in the route, nearly 400 additional passengers will be able to travel in the intercity trains. At present, there are nearly 13,000 passengers that travel between Mumbai-Pune, and 9000 passengers between Mumbai-Nashik every day.

The number of coaches on all the intercity trains will be increased as per the availability and accessibility of extended railway platforms on the stations. Outstation trains with one or two additional coaches can also be introduced on the intercity routes from Mumbai.

The work on the remodelling of the CSMT railway yard has started along with the extension of the railway platforms and is targeted to be completed by 2024. The zonal railway has started the work and the extension of railway platforms number 10, 11, 12, and 13 on the railway terminus.

“The yard remodelling work has been carried out in a phased manner. The work has started for Phase I. The completion of the project will help facilitate smooth movement of trains at CSMT.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

Passenger associations have stated that there is an urgent need to introduce additional coaches for the intercity trains as there are people who travel for work on a daily basis, “The number of people travelling in the intercity trains is increasing every day. There are those who also take these trains for work purposes as well. The new coaches will benefit the passengers as additional space will be available and will also help the railways as they will not have to introduce new trains on the route,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

