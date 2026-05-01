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Inter-religious conclave on May 9 to call for rejecting extremism

The IRSC is hosting a conclave on May 9 in Mumbai to promote harmony, reject extremism, and foster dialogue among religions amid crises.

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Inter-Religious Solidarity Council (IRSC) is organising a conclave titled ‘Sacred Earth, Shared Humanity: Rethinking Religious Ethos in the Age of Crisis’ in the city on May 9. The event will focus on two key themes: rejecting extremism in all religions and living in harmony with nature.

Hundreds of thousands of Hindus take part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river. (Reuters Photo)

“In these deeply polarising times, an initiative to foster social harmony and peaceful coexistence is both urgent and significant,” said Keshav Chandra Das, convenor of IRSC and a functionary of ISKCON, while addressing the press ahead of the event.

Irfan Engineer, co-convenor of IRSC and director of the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS), said that all religions share common values such as compassion, truth, and service to humanity. He added that these values must strengthen India’s social fabric and reduce hatred and exclusion.

The conclave will bring together religious leaders, civil society members, academics, and intellectuals. It will include discussions on the two main themes and aim to encourage dialogue across faiths.

Eminent artist and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner T. M. Krishna will deliver the keynote address. The session will be chaired by Najeeb Jung. Panel discussions will feature leaders from institutions such as the Ramakrishna Mission, the Archdiocese of Bombay, and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

 
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