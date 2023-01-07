Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IPS officer Rashmi Shukla moves Mumbai court for discharge in phone tapping case

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla moves Mumbai court for discharge in phone tapping case

mumbai news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 12:09 PM IST

Rashmi Shukla IPS said the charge sheet was filed against her without obtaining sanction from the Maharashtra government to prosecute her

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla. (File Photo)
Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla. (File Photo)
ByCharul Shah

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla has approached the metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai for discharge in connection with the case registered with the Colaba police for illegal phone tapping of Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse.

Shukla has sought discharge saying that the charge sheet was filed against her without obtaining sanction from the Maharashtra government to prosecute her.

The magistrate court has asked the prosecution to file their reply on the plea and scheduled the matter for hearing on January 31.

Shukla, who was then commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID), had allegedly tapped the phones of Raut and Khadse. Mumbai police in April last year submitted a 700-page charge sheet against the senior IPS officer, who is presently on central deputation.

According to the police, she had illegally secured permission for surveillance from the home department by changing the name of Raut to S Rahate, claiming that he is an anti-social element.

One of Raut’s phone numbers and two phone numbers of Khadse were kept under surveillance, the charge sheet said.

Shukla had allegedly changed the name of Khadse to Khadasne and sought to tap the NCP leader’s phone for “special reasons,” police officials familiar with the matter said, adding that the revelation of these facts led the police to add sections of forgery in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out