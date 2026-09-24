Irani gang member held, gold worth 32.31 lakh recovered in 22 chain-snatching cases

THANE: The Property Cell of the Thane Crime Branch has arrested an alleged member of the notorious Irani gang and claimed to have solved 22 cases of chain-snatching and deception across Thane and Gujarat, recovering gold jewellery worth approximately ₹32.31 lakh.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Zakeer Syed alias Mohammed Sanga alias Mammu Jirani, a resident of Rashid Compound in Kausa, Mumbra.

The gang derives its name from Irani basti in Ambivli, Kalyan, which police describe as a hub for organised crime networks allegedly involved in chain-snatching, robbery and drug smuggling.

According to police, the Property Cell launched a special operation to curb the rising number of chain-snatching incidents in the city. While investigating several such cases registered across the Thane Police Commissionerate, the team received a tip-off about the accused. Acting on the information, police traced and arrested Syed from his residence.

During the investigation, police found that the accused was allegedly involved in around 22 chain-snatching cases in Thane and Gujarat. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to carrying out chain-snatching and deception-related offences with his associates in Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Badlapur and Bhiwandi.

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered 227.5 grams of gold jewellery valued at around ₹32 lakh and 5 grams of silver jewellery from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered 227.5 grams of gold jewellery valued at around ₹32 lakh and 5 grams of silver jewellery from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Amarsinh Jadhav, DCP, Crime, Thane Police, said, “The arrested accused was wanted in three cases registered at Wagle Estate Police Station in Thane. We suspect that he has more associates who may have been involved in similar chain-snatching cases. We are conducting further investigations to trace them.”

The accused has been remanded to police custody until September 25.