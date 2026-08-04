IRCTC shuts Mumbai Central’s Jan Aahar over hygiene lapses, poor food quality

MUMBAI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has shut Jan Aahar, the affordable public eatery at Mumbai Central railway station, after an inspection uncovered serious hygiene lapses, poor food quality and shortcomings in overall service.

Mumbai, India - 03, Aug 2025: IRCTC Shuts Mumbai Central Jan Aahar Outlet over Hygiene and Food Quality Violations, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 03, 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

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On August 3, the IRCTC’s Mumbai office also issued an internal advisory to all Jan Aahar outlets and other food stalls under its jurisdiction, directing them to strictly maintain cleanliness, hygiene and housekeeping standards as they cater to thousands of railway passengers every day.

Railway sources said the inspection at the Mumbai Central outlet revealed several violations, including poor cleanliness in the dining area, uncleared used plates, unclean tables and food quality that did not meet the required standards.

Inspecting officials also found cooked food left uncovered in the kitchen for several hours, raising concerns over food safety. Dirty utensils were found lying in the kitchen, while puris were repeatedly being fried in the same cooking oil. None of the kitchen staff were wearing gloves or caps, and some were found wearing improper footwear while handling food.

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{{^usCountry}} The inspection further found the kitchen in an unhygienic condition. The gas stove was heavily soiled, indicating it had not been cleaned for a long time, while the kitchen floor was dirty. Chopped ingredients such as coriander, green chillies and ginger had been left uncovered in the open before being used for cooking, increasing the risk of contamination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspection further found the kitchen in an unhygienic condition. The gas stove was heavily soiled, indicating it had not been cleaned for a long time, while the kitchen floor was dirty. Chopped ingredients such as coriander, green chillies and ginger had been left uncovered in the open before being used for cooking, increasing the risk of contamination. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the inspection, the IRCTC shut the outlet and imposed a penalty of around ₹1 lakh on the operator.

“We have issued strict guidelines for all food stalls to follow housekeeping and kitchen hygiene norms,” an IRCTC official said.

The IRCTC operates six Jan Aahar centres in the Mumbai region, including those at Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

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Railway sources also pointed out that although Mumbai Central station provides free drinking water for passengers, there was no signboard informing commuters about the facility.

Jan Aahar centres were launched by Indian Railways to provide passengers with hygienic, wholesome and affordable meals at railway stations. Their operations were later entrusted to the IRCTC to ensure greater accountability and uniform standards in railway catering services.