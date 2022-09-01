Irregular water supply dries up festive mood in Taloja

PANVEL: While the city is soaked in Ganeshotsav festivities, irregular water supply proves to be a dampener for the residents of Taloja during the festive times. While for some, there is no water supply at all, others complain of receiving water with low pressure in their homes.

Residents complain that despite several appeals and requests, the situation has not improved for months.

Umesh Keni, 38, a resident of Maitri Vatika society shared, “We are frustrated at times, there is no water for three days at a stretch. We have approached the officials several times, however, we only get empty assurances. The situation has been the same for the last few days. Festival or no festival, it makes no difference to the authorities. We are being penalised for taking up residence here.”

Mansoor Dadarkar, 60, a resident of Paramount Society, added, “If there is water supply, the pressure is so low that it doesn’t reach our tanks, and if that happens, it doesn’t fill up. We have to depend on water tankers to fulfil our water needs. The funds that should be used for society maintenance and welfare, are being used for sourcing water sources.”

Riaz Hamdule, 46, of Blue Fig tower lamented that all efforts have been made to improve the supply. He said, “We have tried everything, submitted memorandums to CIDCO, PCMC, people’s representatives and even the guardian minister. The governments have changed but that hasn’t changed our situation. We continue to long for regular supply.”

When contacted, an official of CIDCO water supply department said, “As some areas of Taloja are at a higher level, some societies get water supply at low pressure. CIDCO, hence supplies water to them through tankers. We are going all out to resolve the issue of water supply at the earliest. There are plans to install an independent booster in the affected areas. We are also going to set up a 40,000 litre water tank for the area to improve the water supply.”

