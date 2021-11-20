Irregularities in Washim trust: ED issues 3rd summons to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued the third summons to Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Bhavana Gawli, asking her to appear before the agency’s investigators on November 24 for questioning in connection with the money laundering case registered against her.

The MP has skipped her previous two summons.

According to ED, Gawali, in connivance with her aide, conspired to convert a trust into a company through forgery and fraud with an intention to take over trust’s properties that are worth ₹69 crore.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Gawali is based on the first information report (FIR) registered with Risod police station in Washim district on May 12, 2020, in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the Mahila Utkarsha Pratishatan trust.

Gawali, who was the trust’s chairperson, is the complainant in the case and had alleged that her personal secretary, Ashok Gandule, and other employees have connived to misappropriate funds worth ₹18.18 crore belonging to Mahila Utkarsha Pratishatan.

However, all the employees as witnesses have stated before ED that Gawali’s complaint is a false one and was filed only with an intention of taking over the trust management under her individual control and to harass them and their families.