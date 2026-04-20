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Irrigation costs soar despite regime change: 2.5 lakh cr needed to finish 225 projects approved since 2022

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had assumed power in July 2022, alleging the earlier Congress-NCP government was involved in an irrigation scam and had provided revised administrative approvals leading to steep cost escalations. Data presented last week before the state cabinet shows the trend has continued despite a change in regime

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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Mumbai: Since the BJP-led Mahayuti government first came to power in July 2022, it has approved 225 proposals for irrigation projects, including proposals for new projects worth 1.18 lakh crore and cost escalations exceeding 60,000 crore for ongoing projects, according to data presented by the irrigation department before the state cabinet last week.

Image for representation

Completing all 225 projects would require an additional 2.56 lakh crore while nearly half of the work orders awarded since July 2022 pertained to Vidarbha and the Marathwada, the data shows; these regions are historically affected by irrigation backlogs and are considered strongholds of the ruling coalition.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had assumed power in July 2022, alleging the earlier Congress-NCP government was involved in an irrigation scam and had provided revised administrative approvals leading to steep cost escalations.

The data presented last week before the state cabinet shows the trend has continued despite a change in regime. Irrigation department officials blamed an increase in scope of work and high costs of land acquisition as a key reason for cost escalation.

The government should stop undertaking new work and focus on projects nearing completion, he said.

Review after Shinde nudge

Irrigation department officials said that a few months ago, when deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was granting revised administrative approvals for several irrigation projects, he had questioned department officials about similar revised approvals in the past. The department was subsequently asked to compile a presentation on irrigation projects approved since July 2022, officials said.

The presentation made by the department before the state cabinet last week provided

details on funding, water storage, and irrigation coverage for 225 projects. Among these, 41 projects had been completed, adding 105 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water storage capacity and bringing 2.95 lakh hectares of agricultural land under irrigation. Completing all 225 projects would require another 2.56 lakh crore; the projects would enhance water storage capacity by 186 TMC and irrigation coverage by 19,72,313 hectares, the presentation said.

Irrigation department officials said that of the 2.56 lakh crore needed to complete the 225 projects, around 1.18 lakh crore was required for river-linkling projects such as the Wainganga-Nalganga link, Nar-par project, Damanganga-Godavari link and Damanganga-Vaitarna-Godavari link.

According to the presentation, since July 2022, work orders worth 42,127 crore had been awarded, of which 21,994 crore was allocated to Vidarbha and Marathwada. In Vidarbha, where 86 projects require 1,48,024 crore for completion, tenders worth 11,425 crore have been issued since 2022. In the neighbouring Marathwada, where 45 projects require 42,187 crore for completion, tenders worth 10,569 crore have been awarded to create 13.43 TMC storage capacity.

Cost escalations had continued despite the Mahayuti government appointing a state level committee for scrutiny of cost revision following the irrigation scam, department officials said.

“Since 2013, the compensation for land acquisition has also become 4-5 times the market rate, which increases cost during completion of the distribution network of irrigation projects. Additional works related to distribution network storage ponds and lift irrigation schemes add to the costs,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

 
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