Irritated by singing, man stabs roommate

Mumbai: A 55-year-old Gujarat resident was arrested on Sunday for stabbing his roommate, who is a singer, as he was irritated by his daily singing practice at a lodge in Vasai.

The accused, Raju Shah, a driver from Gujarat, was staying in a room at the lodge for the past few weeks, however last week, he was asked to share a room with singer Radhe Krishna Vankateshan.

According to the police, the incident took place at 12pm, when Shah received a call while Venkateshan was in the middle of his ‘Riyaz’, and repeatedly asked him to stop as he could not hear the caller. Residents of the lodge who witnessed the fight said that Shah was irritated with his high volume. When Venkateshan refused to stop, Shah picked up a knife and stabbed him in his chest.

As Venkateshan fell on the floor, the witnesses called the police, who rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We are now finding out the background of Venkateshan and conforming the motive of the murder,” said a police officer from Manikpur police station.

The two had often fought as Venkateshan used to Riyaz every day in high volume. Shah, who did not like the high volume, had told Venkateshan to stop the practise or lower the volume, but Venkateshan was adamant.

Shah has been arrested under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and will be produced before the court on Monday.

