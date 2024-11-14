Like many educated and working professionals who were born and continue to live in Bhiwandi, I am a resident here and a regular voter. After every election, my hope, along with that of the other residents here, sinks. It’s disheartening to witness the consistent neglect my city has been subjected to over the past two decades. Is Bhiwandi even a priority during elections?

Elections here are like a meaningless exercise. Even though Bhiwandi is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it is far from its neighbouring urban centres which are developed with efficient infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

Bhiwandi is not only shabby, but also feels like a different, forgotten world when compared to Thane or the well-maintained Eastern Express Highway. The moment we say we live in Bhiwandi, people look down upon us. Whenever any guests visit our houses in Bhiwandi, they all have the same feedback and look at it like it is a city with slums, jammed traffic, bad roads, garbage and filth.

Infrastructure in Bhiwandi is like that of a Third World country. Roads, which are a necessity to travel in any city, are barely existent in mine. All roads are riddled with potholes, clogged with garbage, and choked with encroachment. Commuting in these roads has become a daily ordeal. Dust and pollution are a constant. Garbage collection is erratic (mostly under the clutches of politicians), and the city appears to be drowning under its own waste.

These problems aren’t just surface-level inconveniences. They affect our health, commute, quality of life, and ultimately, the city’s economic growth.

While Bhiwandi has had representatives from various political parties—both ruling and opposition—no visible change has come about. Over the years, MLAs and corporators have grown wealthier, but our streets remain the same. The people of Bhiwandi deserve leaders who prioritise development and address these pressing issues, rather than continuing a legacy of neglect. In this election, I hope voters stand up for a cleaner, more liveable city. Bhiwandi deserves the infrastructure and attention that other parts of Mumbai enjoy.

As told to Anamika Gharat