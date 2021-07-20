Is Congress a factory of churning out courageous workers: Sena

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party doesn’t need people who are afraid but wanted fearless people within its fold, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana yet again targeted its alliance partner asking if the party is a factory of churning out courageous workers if the ones who are afraid keep quitting the grand old party. It criticised Congress saying that it is a “confused” party on what it wants to do and about its direction.

Gandhi’s remarks were targeted at former Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, who were known to be close to Gandhi but quit the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi, while addressing social media workers last Friday, hit out at Congress deserters. He said those in the party, who are scared of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), should leave the party and “enjoy” their company, while the party should induct people who have the courage to fight the RSS.

“Whether one is in power or not, people who dedicate themselves fully, keep the party and organisation alive. Congress does not have such people in several states. Priyanka Gandhi will defeat [the ruling party], but workers need to be energised.

What Rahul Gandhi said that there is no place for cowards in Congress, is true. But if these cowards keep quitting the Congress, then is Congress a factory to churn out courageous workers, that needs to be seen,” the editorial remarked.

The mouthpiece also compared the BJP-RSS cadre with the Congress’, saying that RSS did not have cadre during the freedom struggle, but Congress had several leaders. Now, Congress does not have such people in several states, the editorial added.

It further said that Congress’ contribution to the freedom movement is huge, and it had many leaders who took part in the struggle without any fear. “Such courage was not shown by the Sangh or others during the freedom movement. But such leaders are not there in Congress today. The scenario has changed, and the Congress is struggling for its existence,” it added.

In an apparent suggestion to the Congress leadership, the editorial said that though Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi can mobilise the crowd, this effort should constant. “Priyanka Gandhi got a good response in Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. When Rahul Gandhi takes to the streets, there is a crowd around him. But there must be continuity in this struggle. If the momentum stops, then there is a chance for stagnation. How will the Congress or secular parties get strengthened by attacking the Sangh Parivar?” asked the editorial.

It further stated that BJP is nothing without RSS. “There could be a difference of opinion about Sangh’s ideology but the work they are doing in some of the sectors cannot be ignored. The work of pracharaks and swayamsevaks with dedication cannot be ignored. Congress had such workers earlier. Today, Shiv Sena has such workers. A party or organisation sustains due to the devoted workers despite not being in power,” it added.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, meanwhile, declined to comment on the editorial. He said, “We do not read Saamana. Sanjay Raut has made it a habit to criticise Congress, but we will discuss this once [within the party] and then respond.”