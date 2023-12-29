ISRO chairman urges IITians to join India’s space programs

Mumbai: S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), while addressing a gathering of students on the second day of the annual science and technology festival, Techfest, hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday appealed to IITians to actively contribute to India’s space programs. Shreedhara panicker Somanatjh Chairman of the Indian space research organization attending For Lecture a three-day Techfest festival of Technology at Mumbai IIT,Techfest IIT Bombay is Asia's Largest Science and Technology festival on Thursday. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Expressing his enthusiasm, Somanath said, “I will be happy to see more IITians joining the space program and participating in building the nation’s space projects.” He emphasised the potential for research collaborations with IITs, citing their expertise as valuable assets to strengthen various space projects in India. The ISRO chairman also outlined the organization’s plans till the year 2047.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Somanath elaborated on ISRO’s ambitious goals, including the launch of the ‘Bharat Antriksh Station’ (Indian Space Station) by 2035, with the initial phase set for 2028. He highlighted the aim to land a human on the moon by 2040 through the Gaganyan mission and underscored the need for research collaborations in areas such as material science and robotics.

“We will look for possible research opportunities with various institutions in India, in areas like material science, robotics, among all,” he stated. Somanath specifically called upon IIT Bombay to contribute its expertise in robotic activities for in-orbit services.

During a question-and-answer session, Somanath addressed concerns about the preference for lucrative international jobs among the students. He encouraged some to consider working for ISRO, emphasizing the importance of contributing to the country’s space endeavors.

Somnath, while talking about the achievement of the Chandrayan-3 mission, revealed plans to launch 50 satellites in the next five years, focusing on applications such as geo-intelligence, agriculture, and environmental and climate observation.

Highlighting the need for infrastructure expansion, Somanath mentioned the requirement for a new launch pad due to the increasing size of rockets. “With bigger rockets, we will require bigger launch pads. The current Shriharikota will not be enough,” he explained.

Ex-defense chief defends Agniveer policy

During a defense symposium held at IIT Bombay’s campus as part of its Techfest, former Army chief general Manoj Naravane, former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and former Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh defended the Agnipath scheme. They responded to a student’s question regarding concerns about the four-year restrictions for Agniveers. General Naravane emphasized the dynamic nature of HR policies, stating, “No new policy can be negated without giving it time to establish.” He added that midcourse corrections would be implemented as needed over time. The trio underscored that individuals committed to pursuing a career in the defense forces would benefit and be recognized after completing four years of service.