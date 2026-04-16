...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Issue NOC to alleged gangster for return to Hong Kong: MCOCA court to police

Issue NOC to alleged gangster for return to Hong Kong: MCOCA court to police

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 08:49 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, A special court here on Thursday directed the police to issue no objection certificate for alleged gangster Kumar Pillai's return to his home country Hong Kong and not insist on sending him to Singapore, from where he was extradited.

Issue NOC to alleged gangster for return to Hong Kong: MCOCA court to police

The court remarked that compelling him to travel to Singapore in absence of any statutory provision or treaty obligation "would be arbitrary, unreasonable, and contrary to the rule of law".

On the other hand, permitting Pillai to return to his country of citizenship "would be the most natural, reasonable, and legally sustainable course", special judge for MCOCA cases Satyanarayan R Navander stated.

Pillai cannot be compelled to obtain a visa of a foreign country of which he is not a citizen, nor can he be forced to enter such country against his will and in the absence of any legal mandate, the court said.

"It is a settled principle that any restriction on personal liberty must have a clear sanction of law," said the order on Pillai's plea seeking clarification on his extradition.

Judge Navander said there was no stipulation in the original extradition order or any undertaking by India requiring Pillai's return to Singapore. Further, Singapore has not made any formal request for the restoration of Pillai's custody, the court said.

The special court emphasised that the state had already expressed its inability to cover the costs of repatriation, making it "unjust" to impose further destination restrictions on the applicant.

The court then permitted Pillai to travel to Hong Kong and directed the state and DCB CID to issue no objection certificate .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
extradition hong kong mumbai singapore mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Issue NOC to alleged gangster for return to Hong Kong: MCOCA court to police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.