ITI students bag job offers from foreign firms

Mumbai: Job offers from foreign countries to IIT students are common, but for the first time, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students from rural Maharashtra have secured offers from Japan and Germany.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purshottam Wagh, retired ITI principal and international placement counsellor, said, “Students from ITIs across the state have been offered jobs by Orion Sashi Private Limited and Ken Mentors in Japan, which was nominated by the National Skill Development Corporation. These students are going to start learning Japanese and are ready to start their career in Japan.”

In the recent past, a joint agreement was signed between the governments of India and Japan for the skill development programme. Through this, the Technical Internship Training Program (TITP) will be implemented in Japan for a period of three to five years. During this period, the candidates will receive an average of ₹1 lakh per month salary.

Wagh said, “This is the first time ITI students have got this opportunity. The interview process was attended by Japanese entrepreneur Ali On and Overseas Association director Kyozawa Shinichio. Of the 15 candidates, nine got selected for Orion Sashi Private Limited. Many more companies will follow in the next few days. Among the nine candidates, two are girls.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohini Gaikwad, electrician from ITI Parbhani expressed happiness over getting selected for the job and said, “I never expected I will get this type of career opportunity after doing ITI.”

Sadhana Khawase, a student of RAC mechanics from ITI Katol in Nagpur district said, “I am very happy and started training that we need to complete before joining the company.” The candidates will now complete all the documentation and language courses and fly to Japan in August.

Digambar Dalvi, director, vocational education and training department said, “The government is supporting this initiative as this is a proud movement for all ITI across the state. We are now preparing a proposal of providing funds to these selected students, documentation and pre-training facilities. As per the instruction of Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister of vocational education, we are also planning to offer foreign language education in ITI coursework.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

25 students selected for Germany

Wagh said, “We are also offering dual degree courses in Germany for ITI students in branches like mechatronics, electronics, construction, hospitality and system gastronomy for 25 candidates selected by various German industries.”

As per the MoU for the degree programme, the students will not have to pay tuition fee and also be granted permission of internship in various industries in Germany. Wagh said, “During internship they will get ₹90,000 per month for the first year, ₹1,00,000 per month for the second year and ₹1,20,000 for the third year. After completing the degree, the companies will appoint this candidate as full-time employees at ₹2,00,000 per month salary.”