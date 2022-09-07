Jail officials refuse to let Uddhav meet Sanjay Raut
Prison department officials on Wednesday confirmed that the superintendent of Arthur Road central jail NB Vaychal has on Monday received a call from a Shiv Sena functionary close to Thackeray
Mumbai The Arthur Road prison authorities have refused Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s request to let him meet Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been lodged in the central jail in connection with the Patra Chawl money laundering scam.
The jail authority informed the former chief minister that as only family members and lawyers are allowed to meet jail inmates during the scheduled hours, Thackeray would first have to secure permission from the concerned court to meet Raut.
Prison department officials on Wednesday confirmed that the superintendent of Arthur Road central jail NB Vaychal has on Monday received a call from a Shiv Sena functionary close to Thackeray.
“The Sena leader had informed the jail superintendent that the party chief Thackeray wished to meet Raut in jail and requested him to allow the meeting to be held at the superintendent’s office. Vaychal, however, turned down the request saying he cannot facilitate any such meeting. If the former CM wants to meet Raut, then he will have to first obtain permission from the concerned court,” a senior jail official said.
The jail superintendent also informed the Sena leader that even if permission to meet Raut was secured from the court, Thackeray will have to meet Raut like other prisoners in a facility for ‘mulakaat’ right outside the jail’s main gate and within the prison department’s compound. “No VIP treatment would be given to any prisoner,” the jail official added.
As per jail manual, only the family members (blood relations) and lawyers can meet the inmates and that too only in ‘mulakaat’ rooms and only during the scheduled time. The mulakaat is allowed only once a week and can be allowed for five to 20 minutes only.
Friends and people’s representatives can also meet a prisoner, but only after securing due permission from the concerned court, a DIG rank jail official said.
Raut is in jail after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him late in the night on July 31 in the Patra Chawl money laundering case. He is presently in judicial custody.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
