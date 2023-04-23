Vintage cars steal show as Jains celebrate Varshitaps with procession in Thane

Thane: The Jain community in Thane celebrated the completion of 525 Varshitaps (auspicious fasting that ends on Akshay Tritiya) with a procession that included vintage cars, apart from the traditional carriages, on Saturday. About 5,000 people from the community participated in the celebrations. Thane, India - April, 22, 2023: 525 members of the Jain community in Thane ( ascetics ) organized a procession to celebrate the day after 13 months of fasting. Vintage cars are seen in this rally, the procession was organized from Jain Mandir to Thane Masunda Lake and back to Jain Mandir. ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Saturday, April, 22, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

There were 13 vintage cars in the procession, and they garnered the lions’ share of attention during the celebrations. This is the first time that vintage cars were used in Thane during the procession, which has been organised after a gap of 15 years, said the organisers.

“Since fasting is hard and goes on for a long time, we tend to celebrate its completion in all possible ways — by uniting people and holding a procession across the city. In Thane, this is the first time we chose to showcase vintage cars instead of just the traditional carriages,” said Vasant Jain, trustee of Shree Rushabdev Maharaj Jain Dharma temple and Gyati Trust, Shree Rajasthan Shwetambar Murti Pujak Jain Sangha, Thane.

A large crowd gathered near the Jain temple, where the procession started and went ahead via Jambli naka, Talao Pali lake before returning to Jain temple. The vintage cars were bought on rent by the members of the community.

“These vintage cars were brought from Mumbai and other cities on rent of about ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 for each vehicle. This procession happened in the city after 15 years, which is why people chose to drive vintage cars to mark the occasion,” said Jain.

Apart from the vintage cars, there were 40 horse carriages, three trucks and open buses were also a part of the procession. Participants shouted “jeeyo aur jeene do” (live and let live) slogan throughout the procession.

In Varshitap, a person eats on alternate days between sunrise and sunset only. A person cannot eat on any two consecutive days for the period of fasting but can fast on two consecutive days.

This fasting, which is tough, is considered as one of the important offerings by the Jain community to the almighty.

“We waited for 15 long years for this day and when everyone finally came together on the streets, it was a sight to watch and be proud of. The vintage cars were a surprise element especially for kids who wanted to take a ride in it,” said Pramod Jain, 37, who attended the procession with his family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON