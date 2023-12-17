Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Dismissed RPF man’s bail rejected; was in well-settled position, mind, says court

The Dindoshi sessions court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of sacked Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, arrested for killing his superior and three Muslim passengers on-board Jaipur Mumbai Superfast Express on October 31 this year.

Undated photo of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary who fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on July 31, 2023.

While rejecting Chaudhary’s bail application, the court observed that the offence was of a serious nature. “He not only killed his senior but also three others of a particular community by making them specific targets. He also uttered words which clearly show that he was in a well-settled position and mind to commit murder of people belonging to a specific community,” said the court.

Advocate Pankaj Ghildiyal and Amit Mishra, representing the RPF constable, had prayed for bail on the grounds that the accused was not in a sane mental condition while committing the murders and that he needed medical attention and care from his family.

“During the investigation, the police did not conduct a proper psychological assessment of Chetansinh Chaudhary after his arrest. Whatever assessment was done was very formal. To do complete psychological assessment there are numerous tests and procedures which have not been followed,” they added.

The prosecution argued that it was a cold-blooded murder, where he chose his victims based on their appearance, ascertained their identities and killed them after killing his senior. “He is a government officer and was medically fit. That is why he was given a weapon. If released on bail he may target others and be dangerous to society,” the prosecution had submitted while opposing his bail plea.

Victims, represented by their advocates, opposed the bail plea stating that this was a plot on humanity. “He was a person who was assigned the duty to protect people, but instead he attacked them when they were sleeping. The doctors that checked Chetansinh Chaudhary only treated him for headache and when he found all the reports to be normal, he also did not take any further diagnosis. Chetansinh is a threat to society and the nation. He has already threatened two witnesses,” they added.

Earlier the Borivali Government Railway Police had opposed the bail plea arguing that now-dismissed RPF constable had identified and killed the three passengers owing to anger and grudge towards them based on their attire and appearance, using their facial hair as clues to their identity.

“On the day of the incident, the accused told his senior, ASI Tikaram Meena, that he was not feeling well and wished to get off at the next station. The ASI consulted senior officials and told Chaudhary to rest in the train till it reached its last stop, Mumbai Central, and take treatment there. Only for this, Chetansinh fired at Meena and three passengers causing the loss of four innocent lives by firing at them through his firearm. If such a person is granted bail, it could lead to loss of faith in the judicial system for both the victims’ families and society in general,” the reply stated.

It added that Chaudhary proceeded to various compartments of the train, where he identified and subsequently killed three passengers; he claimed to be conscious of his actions. In his bail request submitted the previous month, he asserted that he was experiencing a delusional disorder. However, the police argued that the documents he referred to regarding his mental illness were unrelated to the crime.

“If bail is granted, it would also create a negative perception about the law in society, generating fear, panic, and insecurity among certain religious groups,” the reply stated. The police further expressed concern that other passengers who were threatened at gunpoint would be in potential danger and might face renewed threats if Singh was granted bail because he possessed the skills to use a weapon.

Chaudhary is facing charges including murder, promoting enmity on grounds of religion for the deaths of his senior ASI Tikaram Meena, and three Muslim passengers Asgar Ali Abbas Shaikh, Abdul Kader Bhanpurwala, and Syed Saifuddin with his service rifle on the train.

According to the police, he first shot senior colleague Meena point-blank minutes after the train crossed Vaitarna station on the morning of October 31. He then killed a passenger, identified as 60-year-old Abdul Kaderbhai, in the same compartment. He then crossed four coaches and subsequently killed two more passengers after ascertaining that they were Muslims.

Following the crime, he leaned his assault weapon against the side seat, launching into a hate-filled rant targeting Muslims, which he asked the passengers to record on their phones for the media’s consumption, the police said.

