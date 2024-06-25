 Jarange-Patil calls for Maratha rallies from July 6 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jarange-Patil calls for Maratha rallies from July 6

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The slugfest between Jarange-Patil and state minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal also continued on Monday, with Bhujbal accusing the former of not having any knowledge about reservation in the state

Mumbai: Under attack from Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders for demanding extension of reservation benefits to the sage-soyare (those related by birth or marriage) of Kunbis, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday called on his community to complete all agricultural activities by July 6 and participate in ‘peaceful awareness rallies’ across the state over the next seven days. The slugfest between Jarange-Patil and state minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal also continued on Monday, with Bhujbal accusing the former of not having any knowledge about reservation in the state.

HT Image
HT Image

Jarange-Patil has been demanding that the government issue Kunbi certificates to sage-soyares on the basis of over 5.6 million records related to Kunbis found across the state. Since such a move would allow certificate recipients to claim reservation benefits under the OBC quota, OBC activists are strongly opposed to the demand.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Following Jarange-Patil’s indefinite hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district in June, the state government had assured him of a favourable decision on the matter by July 13. Though the activist has vouched to remain quiet till the deadline ends, on Monday he issued a call for peaceful awareness rallies, saying it is time for the community to show its strength. Many Maratha activists and community members responded to his call positively and said they would undertake the drive to push their demand.

Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil’s faceoff with OBC leader Bhujbal continued on Monday, with the latter taking a dig at the former over his demand that Muslims be provided reservation under the OBC quota. Bhujbal said the activist has no knowledge about reservations in the state; hence, he does not know that Muslims have been getting reservation benefits under the OBC quota for the past 25 years. “Many castes among Muslim have been getting reservation under the OBC quota,” said Bhujbal.

The minister had criticised the activist on Saturday too, saying he was being targeted by the latter but was not scared of anybody.

Apart from Bhujbal, Jarange-Patil has also faced criticism from revenue minister and Maratha leader from the BJP, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who said that the Maratha quota protest had lost direction. “Jarange-Patil is not the only representative of Marathas. The government has already given a separate reservation of 10% to Marathas. The government has also started deliberations on reservations for Marathas and OBCs,” he said.

Jarange-Patil hit back at Vikhe Patil and warned him to stand by the community. “The minister should not target his own community but stand by us. He is attacking the Maratha movement, but he does not utter a word against OBC leaders,” he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Jarange-Patil calls for Maratha rallies from July 6
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On