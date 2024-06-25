Jarange-Patil calls for Maratha rallies from July 6

Mumbai: Under attack from Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders for demanding extension of reservation benefits to the sage-soyare (those related by birth or marriage) of Kunbis, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday called on his community to complete all agricultural activities by July 6 and participate in ‘peaceful awareness rallies’ across the state over the next seven days. The slugfest between Jarange-Patil and state minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal also continued on Monday, with Bhujbal accusing the former of not having any knowledge about reservation in the state. HT Image

Jarange-Patil has been demanding that the government issue Kunbi certificates to sage-soyares on the basis of over 5.6 million records related to Kunbis found across the state. Since such a move would allow certificate recipients to claim reservation benefits under the OBC quota, OBC activists are strongly opposed to the demand.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Following Jarange-Patil’s indefinite hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district in June, the state government had assured him of a favourable decision on the matter by July 13. Though the activist has vouched to remain quiet till the deadline ends, on Monday he issued a call for peaceful awareness rallies, saying it is time for the community to show its strength. Many Maratha activists and community members responded to his call positively and said they would undertake the drive to push their demand.

Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil’s faceoff with OBC leader Bhujbal continued on Monday, with the latter taking a dig at the former over his demand that Muslims be provided reservation under the OBC quota. Bhujbal said the activist has no knowledge about reservations in the state; hence, he does not know that Muslims have been getting reservation benefits under the OBC quota for the past 25 years. “Many castes among Muslim have been getting reservation under the OBC quota,” said Bhujbal.

The minister had criticised the activist on Saturday too, saying he was being targeted by the latter but was not scared of anybody.

Apart from Bhujbal, Jarange-Patil has also faced criticism from revenue minister and Maratha leader from the BJP, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who said that the Maratha quota protest had lost direction. “Jarange-Patil is not the only representative of Marathas. The government has already given a separate reservation of 10% to Marathas. The government has also started deliberations on reservations for Marathas and OBCs,” he said.

Jarange-Patil hit back at Vikhe Patil and warned him to stand by the community. “The minister should not target his own community but stand by us. He is attacking the Maratha movement, but he does not utter a word against OBC leaders,” he said.