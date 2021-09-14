Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Javed Akhtar’s plaint: Warrant if Kangana doesn’t appear on Sept 20, says court
mumbai news

Javed Akhtar’s plaint: Warrant if Kangana doesn’t appear on Sept 20, says court

Kangana’s counsel Rizwan Siddique said the actor was busy promoting her film for the past few days and was now showing Covid symptoms and therefore could not attend the court. The counsel also submitted a medical certificate indicating that the actor was unwell
By Vinay Dalvi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Javed Akhtar. (HT archive)

A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against actor Kangana Ranaut as she failed to appear before the court. It also warned that it will issue an arrest warrant if Ranaut again failed to appear before it on the next date.

While Ranaut missed the hearing, Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi were present on Tuesday.

Kangana’s counsel Rizwan Siddique said the actor was busy promoting her film for the past few days and was now showing Covid symptoms and therefore could not attend the court. The counsel also submitted a medical certificate indicating that the actor was unwell.

Also Read | Police arrest 51-year-old for sexually abusing minor in Mumbai’s Andheri

However, Akhtar’s counsel, advocate Jai Bharadwaj submitted that the actor was trying to delay the proceedings. Pointing out that she had not appeared before the court despite several notices, Bharadwaj moved an application for issuing of non-bailable warrant for arresting the actress, if she failed to appear on the next date.

RELATED STORIES

The court accordingly adjourned the matter to September 20, with the warning.

Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan had kept the matter on Tuesday for appearance of both the parties and to decide Ranaut’s application for permanent exemption from personal appearance.

Akhtar filed the defamation complaint against Ranaut in November 2020, alleging that the actor made some defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview to journalist Arnab Goswami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Police arrest 51-year-old for sexually abusing  minor in Mumbai's Andheri

Bombay HC sends Lalit D’souza to 10 years in jail for attempt to murder sister

Mumbai court acquits Maharashtra CMO accountant of forging travel bills after 25 years

NGO in Mumbai objects to use of herbicides in Powai lake
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP