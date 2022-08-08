Home / Cities / Mumbai News / JEE (Main) 2022 Results: Amravati topper wants to pursue Computer Science

JEE (Main) 2022 Results: Amravati topper wants to pursue Computer Science

mumbai news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 03:04 PM IST
5.4 lakh students across the country appeared for the JEE-Mains session in July this year while 7.69 lakh students appeared for the exam in the June session
Shrenik Sakala from Amravati topped Maharashtra in the second JEE Mains session. (HT photo)
ByShreya Bhandary

Twenty four students scored a 100 percentile in the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), results for which were announced on Monday morning.

17-year-old Shrenik Sakala from Amravati topped Maharashtra in the second JEE Mains session. Jahnabi Roy (17), with 99.9 percentile in the exam, was the girl topper from Maharashtra in the exam.

“I appeared for the first two JEE-Mains sessions this year, while I scored 99.95 percentile in the first session, I’m very happy with my score in the second session,” said Shrenik, who had also topped the CBSE class 12 exams in Amravati this year with his 98% score.

“Now my focus is to prepare for the JEE-Advanced exams and ensure I score well in that too so I can bag a seat in the Computer Science department of one of the top IITs,” he added.

According to information shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday morning, 5.4 lakh students across the country appeared for the JEE-Mains session in July this year while 7.69 lakh students appeared for the exam in the June session.

Last year, the JEE-Mains exam was held in four sessions but this year, NTA will be conducting only two sessions.

This year, 4.04 lakh JEE aspirants appeared in both the sessions of JEE-Mains.

Registrations for JEE-Adv commenced on Monday morning itself and the process will be open until August 12 (with late fee payment).

JEE-Adv is scheduled to be held across the country on August 28 this year.

