JEE (Main) 2022 Results: Amravati topper wants to pursue Computer Science
Twenty four students scored a 100 percentile in the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), results for which were announced on Monday morning.
17-year-old Shrenik Sakala from Amravati topped Maharashtra in the second JEE Mains session. Jahnabi Roy (17), with 99.9 percentile in the exam, was the girl topper from Maharashtra in the exam.
“I appeared for the first two JEE-Mains sessions this year, while I scored 99.95 percentile in the first session, I’m very happy with my score in the second session,” said Shrenik, who had also topped the CBSE class 12 exams in Amravati this year with his 98% score.
Also Read:JEE (Main) 2022 Results: 24 students score 100 percentile; Telangana, AP highest
“Now my focus is to prepare for the JEE-Advanced exams and ensure I score well in that too so I can bag a seat in the Computer Science department of one of the top IITs,” he added.
According to information shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday morning, 5.4 lakh students across the country appeared for the JEE-Mains session in July this year while 7.69 lakh students appeared for the exam in the June session.
Last year, the JEE-Mains exam was held in four sessions but this year, NTA will be conducting only two sessions.
This year, 4.04 lakh JEE aspirants appeared in both the sessions of JEE-Mains.
Registrations for JEE-Adv commenced on Monday morning itself and the process will be open until August 12 (with late fee payment).
JEE-Adv is scheduled to be held across the country on August 28 this year.
-
'Rise of PFI elements has CM's blessing,' BJP MP takes potshots at Gehlot
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and alleged that the rise of extremist elements in the state - like the Popular Front India - had his 'blessing'. "Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of the CM... Rajasthan number one for rapes in the country," the BJP leader claimed.
-
BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Bharatpur
Ranjeeta Koli, BJP MP from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, was allegedly attacked by mining mafia late on Sunday night in Kaman area of the district. No one was injured in the incident, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Raghuvir Kaviya said the MP in her complaint stated she was coming from Delhi on Sunday night. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore also expressed his anger at the lack of action by the state government on the mining mafia.
-
In Sena vs Sena, ex-minister Abdul Sattar is Uddhav Thackeray camp’s new target
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Monday opened a new front in the battle with rival camp Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that former minister Abdul Sattar's two children were among the 7,800 candidates accused of allegedly manipulating the results of the Teachers Eligibility Test. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination disqualified 7,880 candidates after evidence emerged that the marks of these candidates were tampered with. Sattar denied the allegations.
-
Illegal encroachments of Noida man demolished days after he abused neighbour
Authorities on Monday demolished Noida Sector 93B resident Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments at Grand Omaxe residential society days after he was booked for assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour for objecting to them. “The Noida Authority hired workers, who demolished an illegal structure using handheld hammers. A bulldozer was also used to break the fibre glass structure put up at his... veranda,” said an official.
-
Declare ERCP as national project, Rajasthan CM Gehlot at NITI Aayog meeting
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that the government of India (GoI) should declare Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as a national project. In the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog held on Sunday, he also urged to increase financial assistance of the Centre in various centrally sponsored schemes. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics