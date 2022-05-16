Jesuit schools to start eco-audits, aim to turn campuses green over two years

Mumbai Schools that are part of Bombay Jesuits have decided to conduct an eco-audit of their campuses by ensuring the implementation of positive changes over the next two years. While teachers will be engaged in this programme, the movement will be spearheaded by students.

There are currently around 12-15 Jesuit Schools in and around Mumbai. The Bombay Jesuits started a new wing to look into this programme- the Bombay Jesuits Ecology Platform. While the official implementation of the programme will start once schools reopen in June this year, staff and management of Jesuit schools in and around Mumbai have already been made aware of the programme since March this year itself.

“As a preliminary exercise, we asked schools to see where they stand at present, and what are the areas that they feel they can work on to make their campuses greener and more eco-friendly,” said Fr Wendell D’cruz, spearheading the programme. He added that schools were asked to choose three out of six aspects like energy, recycling, waste management, land, water as well as solar power, and work out a plan to bring about positive changes on campus over the next two years.

At Campion School in Cooperage, the management has already put together teams of students and teachers who will help work on two aspects—recycling and solar energy. “Our campus has always been very aware of the environment and with this project, we are planning to extend the work in a way that students will handle the implementation of the programme,” said Savio Alfonso, coordinator for external and internal activities at Campion.

“Students from grades 5 to 7 will participate in this and over the next two years, we will ensure that our campus is more eco-friendly, and staff and students, too, are more aware. When it comes to recycling, students will not only collect waste material from school but also from their own house so as to spread the word,” said Alfonso, and added that the school will also be setting up a greenhouse on campus.

Similarly, St Stanislaus High School—SSC, in Bandra as well adopted similar aspects to be implemented starting June this year. “The highlight of the programme is the involvement of students, who are not only ideating but also participating in official work including installation of solar panels, which makes this very exciting for all,” said the vice-principal of another Jesuit school in Mumbai.

Most schools have already decided on at least two aspects they would like to work on over the next two years. “Schools have already included the chosen aspects into their academic plan for the 2022-23 academic year. Once schools reopen, we will sit down with schools to understand how the changes will be implemented,” added D’cruz.

