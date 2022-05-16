Jesuit schools to start eco-audits, aim to turn campuses green over two years
Mumbai Schools that are part of Bombay Jesuits have decided to conduct an eco-audit of their campuses by ensuring the implementation of positive changes over the next two years. While teachers will be engaged in this programme, the movement will be spearheaded by students.
There are currently around 12-15 Jesuit Schools in and around Mumbai. The Bombay Jesuits started a new wing to look into this programme- the Bombay Jesuits Ecology Platform. While the official implementation of the programme will start once schools reopen in June this year, staff and management of Jesuit schools in and around Mumbai have already been made aware of the programme since March this year itself.
“As a preliminary exercise, we asked schools to see where they stand at present, and what are the areas that they feel they can work on to make their campuses greener and more eco-friendly,” said Fr Wendell D’cruz, spearheading the programme. He added that schools were asked to choose three out of six aspects like energy, recycling, waste management, land, water as well as solar power, and work out a plan to bring about positive changes on campus over the next two years.
At Campion School in Cooperage, the management has already put together teams of students and teachers who will help work on two aspects—recycling and solar energy. “Our campus has always been very aware of the environment and with this project, we are planning to extend the work in a way that students will handle the implementation of the programme,” said Savio Alfonso, coordinator for external and internal activities at Campion.
“Students from grades 5 to 7 will participate in this and over the next two years, we will ensure that our campus is more eco-friendly, and staff and students, too, are more aware. When it comes to recycling, students will not only collect waste material from school but also from their own house so as to spread the word,” said Alfonso, and added that the school will also be setting up a greenhouse on campus.
Similarly, St Stanislaus High School—SSC, in Bandra as well adopted similar aspects to be implemented starting June this year. “The highlight of the programme is the involvement of students, who are not only ideating but also participating in official work including installation of solar panels, which makes this very exciting for all,” said the vice-principal of another Jesuit school in Mumbai.
Most schools have already decided on at least two aspects they would like to work on over the next two years. “Schools have already included the chosen aspects into their academic plan for the 2022-23 academic year. Once schools reopen, we will sit down with schools to understand how the changes will be implemented,” added D’cruz.
-
Exports increased despite Covid-19 pandemic, claims state government
Exports from Uttar Pradesh increased despite the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two financial years and articles of one district one product (ODOP) scheme comprise around 72 per cent of this export, claimed the state government. According to the state government, export from the state from the financial year April 2020-21 to March 2021-22 increased from ₹107423.5 crore to ₹140123.5 crore.
-
Suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal sent to 4-day ED remand
A local court in Jharkhand on Monday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal and Singhal, who was serving as the Jharkhand mining secretary's chartered account Suman Kumar to four-day Enforcement Directorate remand. The ED custody begins from Tuesday. Singhal, who was serving as the Jharkhand mining secretary, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 12 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.
-
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district on Monday reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,830 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Monday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 347,684 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. In Pune district, there are 1,454,185 Covid cases.
-
BC Nagesh defends including RSS founder's speech in revised Kannada textbook
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has defended the inclusion of a speech by founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook for students of class X. This was objected to by some organisations, including All-India Democratic Students Organisation and All-India Save Education Committee. The organisations alleged omission of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
-
U.P. secondary schools drag feet in registering on Vidyanjali 2.0 portal
Prayagraj has more than 225 government and government-aided secondary schools which need to register on the portal mandatorily. Districts in which not even a single school has registered on Vidyanjali-2.0 portal include Basti, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Etawah, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha and Shamli besides Prayagraj, a senior official says. Only one school each has registered from districts like Mau, Barabanki and Rampur, the official adds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics