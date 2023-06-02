JJ Hospital ex-dean, ophthalmology HoD resign, indefinite strike of residents continues

Mumbai: Even as the indefinite strike by resident doctors at JJ Hospital entered its second day, dean Dr Pallavi Saple, in a bid to address the ongoing crisis in the ophthalmology department, summoned seven honorary doctors from the department who had submitted their resignations citing ‘personal reasons’. The objective was to understand and resolve the problem, but the doctors did not turn up.

Mumbai, India - June 01, 2023: Resident doctors of JJ Hospital on an indefinite strike have been dealing with several major issues, including a lack of surgical hands-on experience, academic and research activities, everyday unpleasant and obscene language directed towards resident doctors, and much more, at Byculla, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 01, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Refusing to reveal the reason behind the resignations, one of the doctors said, “We have our private practice and the meeting was called at 5 pm, which is peak time. We are likely to meet the dean tomorrow.”

Earlier today, the dean’s office also received resignations from ex-dean Dr T P Lahane and Dr Ragini Parekh, head of the ophthalmology department. Lahane has resigned as coordinator of Preventable Blindness Free Maharashtra Mission.

The resignations came after a slew of accusations against the duo: the resident doctors accused them of implementing a dictatorial management style, not giving them access to practical surgical experience, and curtailing their academic activity and research opportunities.

However, Dr Saple said the resignations, including that of Dr Parekh, were not as per the government format and did not have the date of resignation on them.

HT on May 28 had reported on the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at JJ Hospital demanding an inquiry into the allegations made by the resident doctors. In their letter to the dean, MARD and the residents said that Dr Lahane was continuing to practice in the department and conducting cataract surgeries, which they claimed was adversely impacting their academic activities. They maintained that despite JJ being the apex institute of the country, where a huge number of cataract surgeries are done annually, the current Junior Resident 2 batch and Junior Resident 1 batch (a total of 28 residents) had done zero cataract surgeries.

The three-member committee at JJ Hospital, formed last week to look into the allegations, found that the doctors were not trained in basic cataract surgery. It also found that the department had only one unit, which is against the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines.

One of the resident doctors stated that their contemporaries in other medical colleges were doing cataract surgeries guided by their HOD and teachers. “By the end of the residency, they can do independent cataract surgeries,” he said. “Here, only the favourites among resident doctors are taught a few steps and that too at the fag end of the residency.” Added another resident doctor, “We have cracked one of the most difficult exams to get this residency seat in JJ Hospital. But in practical terms, we have learnt more in our internship than in our residency.”

MARD said it would not withdraw the strike unless its demands were met, and might even go for a statewide strike.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors of India (FORDA) too have written to the union health minister today seeking his intervention on regarding academic irregularities at JJ Hospital’s ophthalmology department.

Dr Aviral Mathur, president, FORDA, said, “For far too long, the complaints regarding the Deptt of Ophthalmology have been disregarded, and all efforts to address these concerns have fallen on deaf ears. The plight of the resident doctors is reaching a critical stage, as they face immense difficulties and are on the verge of a mental breakdown. Such a distressing situation within one of Maharashtra’s premier hospitals raises grave concerns about the quality of healthcare and the well-being of our medical professionals.

The residents have been tirelessly fighting for their academic rights, which have a profound impact on their future careers.”

