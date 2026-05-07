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JJ report rules out bacterial infection: Cops

Police are still unclear about what caused the deaths of the Dokadia family—husband Abdulla, his wife Nasreen and their two teenage daughters

Published on: May 07, 2026 06:14 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: A report by state-run JJ Hospital has ruled out bacterial infection as the cause of death of four members of a Pydhonie family who fell ill and died within hours of dining with relatives.

JJ report rules out bacterial infection: Cops

“No bacterial infection has been detected in the victims’ bodies, and none was found in their blood,” said JJ Marg police upon receiving the microbiology report.

Police are still unclear about what caused the deaths of the Dokadia family—husband Abdulla, his wife Nasreen and their two teenage daughters—especially since relatives who shared the meal were unaffected. For days, a watermelon consumed by the family was under suspicion, but the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) found no adulteration or contamination in samples collected from their home. Food and water samples are being analysed by state agencies.

Investigators are now awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on viscera samples for further clues.

“We are examining all angles, including a possible suicide pact,” said an officer, adding that Abdulla had been a witness in a dowry harassment case registered at DN Nagar police station in Andheri, though he was not a key witness.

 
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