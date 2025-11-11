JJ student dies by suicide

Mumbai: A 21-year-old first-year MBBS student at Grant Government Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room on Monday. The incident came to light around 8pm, when fellow hostel residents found him hanging by the ceiling fan. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the student was distressed over his performance in the first-year examination held recently. He had not even gone to his native place in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district during the Diwali vacation as he wanted to study, a police officer told Hindustan Times.

“The student did not leave his hostel room throughout the day on Monday. He did not appear for a paper scheduled during the day as well,” the officer from JJ Marg police station said.

Hospital sources said most of the student’s batchmates were away on vacation during Diwali and had begun returning to the hostel only in the past couple of days. They went to check on him in his room at the Apna Boys’ Hostel around 8pm on Monday as he had not left the room the entire day. When he did not respond to calls and persistent knocking on his door for a long time, they peeped through the window and found him hanging, the sources said.

The student was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said police. Subsequently, an accidental death report was registered at the JJ Marg police station.

Hospital authorities have informed the student’s family in Ahilyanagar about the incident, an official said.