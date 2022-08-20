Jobs for govindas an “emotional decision”, Pawar tells Shinde

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s populist announcement of providing government jobs to govindas under quota for sportspersons could become a tricky issue. The opposition has questioned the rationale behind the announcement.

Leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, called it an “emotional decision” and queried how the eligibility of govindas would be determined for jobs. Also, what would be the fate of students who become eligible for government jobs by clearing competitive examinations.

“The state government has a five per cent quota in jobs for sportspersons. They are given government jobs based on their success in the respective tournaments, recognised at national and international levels, and qualifications. Associations for them at district, state and national levels exist, which are not there for govindas,” said Pawar, in Amravati questioning the announcement.

Shinde announced in the state assembly on Thursday that the traditional festive event would be accorded the status of sports and the govindas would be included in the quota for government jobs, like other sportspersons.

Pawar questioned its logic.

“The person lightest in weight is used for the highest layer in the human pyramid. If a group wins a prize, who will be identified for the job among them. How will their records be maintained?” Pawar said, questioning the practicality of the decision.

“Why is the CM not thinking about everyone? He is not expected to make emotional decisions. He is expected to see the pros and cons of an issue before making any decision,” he remarked.

Chandrakant Patil, higher and technical education minister, rushed to Shinde’s support, saying people are criticising a decision without understanding it.

“Govindas have been made part of the existing sports quota in the state and will be given jobs under the five per cent reservation quota for sports. They will be added to the list of sports benefiting from this reservation. No additional reservation has been given to anyone. It cannot be given as it will violate the 50% cap mandated by the Supreme Court,” Patil said.

Shinde has been the target of Pawar since the time his rebellion led to the fall of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June. Following the rebellion, Pawar said, “Those who tried to break Shiv Sena never succeeded in politics. People of Maharashtra do not like the politics of defection.”

In another remark, he attacked Shinde for visiting Delhi several times to discuss and finalise the power sharing formula with BJP leadership when there were floods in many districts of the state.

Congress voiced its opposition to Shinde’s decision as well, as former revenue minister and leader of the party, Balasaheb Thorat, said, “Govinda groups are part of our culture. Govindas require skills, but reservation in (government) jobs is a different issue altogether.”

