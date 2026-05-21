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Joint CEO of MHADA in dock for undervaluing land in 2012, causing stamp duty loss

The issue dates back to 2012, when, as the district stamp duty officer in Pune, she allegedly assessed a land parcel at a rate much lower than its market value

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: Joint chief executive officer of MHADA Vandana Suryavanshi is facing a departmental inquiry in a faulty adjudication case that caused a loss of 49.31 crore in stamp duty to the state exchequer. The issue dates back to 2012, when, as the district stamp duty officer in Pune, she allegedly assessed a land parcel at a rate much lower than its market value.

Joint CEO of MHADA in dock for undervaluing land in 2012, causing stamp duty loss

An audit conducted later by the Mumbai office of the stamp duty department found a shortfall of 67.74 crore in stamp duty collection. However, a revision under the Stamp Duty Act pegged the loss to the exchequer at 49.31 crore.

After the alleged irregularity came to light, a departmental inquiry ordered by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule was initiated a few weeks ago, and Suryavanshi was served a notice. “This is a sub judice matter, and as per Supreme Court rulings in the past, no inquiry can be conducted in such cases,” she told HT, refusing to comment further on the issue.

Officials said this was not an isolated case, and several such irregularities had been detected in the past. “Officers sometimes favour landowners by assessing land at lower values, resulting in a lower stamp duty liability,” said an officer.

 
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