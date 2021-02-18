Kalyan civic body blames CoWIN glitches for slow vaccination

With only 58% of vaccination target for healthcare, frontline and police department workers achieved in Kalyan Dombivli so far, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) claimed it was facing various glitches while operating CoWIN app. The application is used for registration, data entry and sending messages to Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries.

Civic officials said that staffers had to call up beneficiaries a number of times as the messages are not sent to them automatically through the app. The civic body, which is planning to start the second dose of vaccination, claimed those who have received the first dose, are not getting the messages. So far, KDMC has managed to give the second dose to 66 beneficiaries till Tuesday.

“We have to send the messages to batches of people one after another as the messages are not sent automatically. This takes time, thus delaying the work. Those who have taken the first dose of vaccination should get the message for second dose automatically which is not happening,” said Ashwini Patil, data entry operator, KDMC.

The employees also claimed the names of the beneficiaries are repeated, leading to confusion.

“Sometimes even after a beneficiary is vaccinated, the name of that particular beneficiary is still seen in the list. This causes confusion; so we have to cross check and make changes accordingly and then call up some other beneficiary for vaccination,” added Patil.

Apart from this, the app is also allegedly not allowing any fresh entry of healthcare workers, due to which the vaccination is delayed.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar said,”There was technical issues earlier and we had reported about it. Now the app is working better way. However, since it is used all across the country, it sometimes has issues for time being

KDMC had on January 16, the first day of vaccination drive, met the target while getting all the work done manually.

“With data entry of new health workers not happening on the app, we adjust them with frontline workers and give them the dose. We collect their data and try to do the entry later as the vaccination should not stop,” said an official from KDMC health department.

According to KDMC records, 7,291 of the 9,075 listed health workers, which is 80% of the total target, have been vaccinated, and 1,499 of 8,856 frontline workers and police personnel, which is 23.7%, got vaccinated.