mumbai news

Kalyan Dombivli civic body to act on illegal, unsafe buildings

In an initiative to crackdown on illegal and unsafe buildings in Kalyan and Dombivli areas, the KDMC chief has given directives to resurvey these types of structures that are more than 30 years old and are still occupied; audit of older buildings needs to be done by the residents themselves
An illegal construction being demolished by Thane Municipal Corporation in Diva on Wednesday. In a crackdown on illegal and unsafe buildings in Kalyan and Dombivli, the KDMC chief has given directives to resurvey such types of structures that are more than 30 years old and are still occupied. (For representational purposes only) (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 04:37 PM IST
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan

In an initiative to crackdown on the illegal and unsafe buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli vicinity, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi, has given directives to resurvey these types of structures that are more than 30 years old and are still occupied.

The audit of older buildings needs to be done by the residents themselves and submit the audit report to the KDMC.

The civic body will list such buildings as dangerous based on the report and act upon it. “Those buildings that are illegal, more than 30 years old and have residents living in them should be audited by the residents themselves and based on the audit report, we will categorise them as dangerous and take further action,” said Suryavanshi.

KDMC will serve notices to these soon.

Meanwhile, the civic body chief has also asked to start with the legal procedures on the illegal buildings that are occupying the civic reserved plots.

“We are receiving several complaints against illegal buildings. We will now start action against the illegal structures on plots that are reserved with the civic body. This will help us free the plots and utilise them for development,” added a civic officer.

