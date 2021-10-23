Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation begins survey to prevent spread of dengue cases

With 200 to 300 suspected dengue cases and 24 confirmed ones in Kalyan and Dombivli, the health department of KDMC has started a survey as a part of the precautionary measures
The health department staff of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation taking blood sample from a resident in Kalyan as it begins a survey as a part of precautionary measures against dengue and malaria. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 08:36 PM IST
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan

With around 200 to 300 suspected dengue cases and 24 confirmed ones in Kalyan and Dombivli, the health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has started a survey in the city as a part of the precautionary measures.

KDMC has started a house-to-house survey by collecting blood samples, checking water containers with mosquito larvae, cracking on mosquito breeding spots, spreading awareness by distributing pamphlets and creating awareness verbally among the residents.

On Saturday morning, dengue survey visit at Anand Bhavan and Jayesh Nivas at Sant Sena Chauk Aahilyabai Chowk in Kalyan (W) was conducted by the KDMC health department.

“There are 24 confirmed dengue cases now in KDMC since June and 70 malaria cases. There are around 200-300 suspected dengue cases also for which we have sent samples for testing at the government lab,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

“In order to ensure that there is no outbreak of dengue cases, we have started with preventive measures. Construction sites are being monitored. We have served notice to such sites to take measures,” added Panpatil.

Private practicing paediatricians have also claimed that there are several cases of dengue reported among children.

Sandip Naik, a paediatrician from Yogidham, Kalyan (W), said, “There have been several cases of dengue arriving at my clinic in the last two to three weeks. Most of the patients need admission too. Parents should ensure that the kids do not play in mosquito-prone areas. They should ensure that kids are provided with mosquito repellent. Also, look out for symptoms like fever, body ache, body rashes, nausea, vomiting at early stages and report to the doctor on time.”

A parent of a child who contracted dengue and was admitted for a week from Yogidham locality, said, “When I visited the doctor, I was told that there were many cases of dengue and malaria among children. I would request the civic body to not only visit houses but also big complexes and take measures.”

