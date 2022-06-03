Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation did not acquire land sanctioned in 2016 for isolation hospital: Forum
mumbai news

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation did not acquire land sanctioned in 2016 for isolation hospital: Forum

The Alert Citizens Forum of Kalyan City has highlighted the failure of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation to acquire land for a proposed and sanctioned project to build an isolation hospital in Manda-Titwala; it said that had the facility been there, it would have been easier during the Covid pandemic
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation did not acquire the land that was sanctioned in 2016 to build an isolation hospital, according to Alert Citizens Forum. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 07:14 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The Alert Citizens Forum of Kalyan City has highlighted the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) failure to acquire the land for a proposed and sanctioned project to build an isolation hospital in Manda-Titwala.

“In 2016, the then commissioner of KDMC had proposed an isolation hospital at Manda- Titwala on a reserved plot No 28. It was also sanctioned in the general body meeting,” said Sreeniwas Ghanekar, founder of the Forum.

“Since the last two years, we have been fighting the Covid pandemic in which an isolation hospital was one of the most-needed infrastructures to treat the patients. The civic body also struggled developing the health infrastructure from the basics. The existing civic hospitals are not that well equipped to deal with the pandemic. If at all this project was taken up without delay, it would have been of a great help at the beginning stage,” he added.

As per the Forum, the civic body has not even acquired the land for the project.

RELATED STORIES

When the Covid pandemic hit Kalyan-Dombivli, the health infrastructure in Kalyan-Dombivli was weak, following which it took some time for the civic body to come up with temporary hospitals and centres. The two civic hospitals – Rukminibai in Kalyan and at Shastri Nagar in Dombivli – were also not well equipped for the increasing number of patients.

Medical health officer of KDMC, Ashwini Patil, said, “I am clueless of this sanctioned land for isolation hospital. We will have to check on this.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP