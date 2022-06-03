Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation did not acquire land sanctioned in 2016 for isolation hospital: Forum

The Alert Citizens Forum of Kalyan City has highlighted the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) failure to acquire the land for a proposed and sanctioned project to build an isolation hospital in Manda-Titwala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In 2016, the then commissioner of KDMC had proposed an isolation hospital at Manda- Titwala on a reserved plot No 28. It was also sanctioned in the general body meeting,” said Sreeniwas Ghanekar, founder of the Forum.

“Since the last two years, we have been fighting the Covid pandemic in which an isolation hospital was one of the most-needed infrastructures to treat the patients. The civic body also struggled developing the health infrastructure from the basics. The existing civic hospitals are not that well equipped to deal with the pandemic. If at all this project was taken up without delay, it would have been of a great help at the beginning stage,” he added.

As per the Forum, the civic body has not even acquired the land for the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the Covid pandemic hit Kalyan-Dombivli, the health infrastructure in Kalyan-Dombivli was weak, following which it took some time for the civic body to come up with temporary hospitals and centres. The two civic hospitals – Rukminibai in Kalyan and at Shastri Nagar in Dombivli – were also not well equipped for the increasing number of patients.

Medical health officer of KDMC, Ashwini Patil, said, “I am clueless of this sanctioned land for isolation hospital. We will have to check on this.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON