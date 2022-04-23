Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation mulls providing more cycle tracks to promote cycling
For the first time, the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli will take steps to make the city friendly for cyclists. The cities till date have only one cycle track. However, there’s been a demand for more cycle tracks for the last several years.
To promote the use of bicycles among the citizens, the civic commissioner has slated a meeting with the cyclist associations to know their requirements and to implement the same in the coming days under the ‘My City Fit City’ initiative.
Kalyan and Dombivli have active cyclist groups who regularly conduct cycling events but they are deprived of proper facilities. These groups had approached the civic body to provide cycling tracks and promote the use of cycles.
“The city needs to have cycle tracks in different locations so that people can go there and ride bicycles. Presently, even though we have around 2,000 cyclists in the cities, there are no amenities available. We will put forward this demand to the civic body. Also, to maintain the track, the cyclist’s association shall be involved by the civic body,” said Adwait Jadhav, founder of Kalyan Cyclist Group.
“Another important factor to promote cycling is to reach out to more people and spread awareness on the discipline required while cycling, wearing a helmet while riding a cycle and safety measures for children who commute using cycles,” added Jadhav.
In 2019, the KDMC began work on the 2.5-km cycle track. The work of this cycle track was started considering the growing popularity of cycling in the city and rising demand from cycling groups for a dedicated track.
As per the KDMC, this cycle track is in use at present.
“This track is small and not sufficient for the entire city,” said Vikram Jage, a 38-year-old resident of Umbarde who uses the track daily for cycling.
-
